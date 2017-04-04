Skip Bayless explains why he’s lost confidence in the Cavs reaching the Finals

Troubling signs

“This is not a blip. This is a trend. They’re 21-19 in their last 40 games. That’s not very good. They’re a .500 team over 40 games. This team is now 19-19 on the road. 19-19? My Spurs are running away with the best road record [29-9]. Think about the disparity. ... These are terrible signs this late in the year. You can’t just flip that switch and say ‘Watch, here we go.’

“So this team is going to have to fight its way through either the Bulls or the Heat – I would love to see the Heat if [Dion] Waiters is right – that would be fun to watch. But the Bulls just beat up on the Cavaliers last Thursday night in Chicago when, once again, the Cavs can’t close. If Kyrie [Irving] can’t do it nobody can do it. And Kyrie’s in some slump funk right now. Again, it’s going to be Miami or Chicago, and it’s probably going to be Toronto – they got P.J. Tucker, who is sort of the designated LeBron defender. If Kyle Lowry comes back right I don’t know, it’s going to be a battle. It could go seven games, and then we know the Celtics are just getting more confident by the dribble because it’s a good basketball team that plays together, likes itself with a hot young coach who seems to push all the right buttons. It’s going to be hard to get through Boston. We’re going to get to see Cleveland go to Boston on a back-to-back tomorrow night – they got Orlando at home. I hope LeBron for his sake rests tonight.

“So your best player on the planet – quote, unquote – just played 52 minutes in a game on April 2, and he’s been complaining about not resting enough. Really, that guy? 52 minutes this late in the year is a bad sign. There’s nothing but bad signs over the last month; they lost 10 games in March. It’s just not cool. It’s not indicative of making a momentous run to the championship that you think they’re going to make and I just don’t think you can suddenly flip the switch and say ‘Here we go.’ ”