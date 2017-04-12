Shannon Sharpe slams Tony Romo and the Mavericks over ‘utterly ridiculous’ tribute stunt

The Dallas Mavericks lost their home finale to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on the bench in uniform.

Romo took part in pre-game warmups, drained a few jumpshots and layups, and would have likely played in an NBA regular-season game had NBA commissioner Adam Silver not nixed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's plan (according to Cuban himself).

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to the Mavericks' tribute to Romo on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe explained why he was disgusted by Cuban's stunt.