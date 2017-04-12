Shannon Sharpe slams Tony Romo and the Mavericks over ‘utterly ridiculous’ tribute stunt

The Dallas Mavericks lost their home finale to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on the bench in uniform.
Romo took part in pre-game warmups, drained a few jumpshots and layups, and would have likely played in an NBA regular-season game had NBA commissioner Adam Silver not nixed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's plan (according to Cuban himself).
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to the Mavericks' tribute to Romo on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe explained why he was disgusted by Cuban's stunt.
Tony Romo: 'It's a little embarrassing'
“We’re going to make the Nuggets wait another 10 minutes, sorry guys.
Thank you guys. This is an honor that I could never dream of. It’s a little embarrassing, but I tell you what, I’m a very lucky guy. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”
What did he do to deserve this?
“This is ridiculous. This is utterly, utterly ridiculous.
I’m trying to figure out, Skip, what did he do to deserve this? If this is Troy Aikman, with three Super Bowls… do it, Dallas. If this is Roger Staubach, with two Super Bowls, have at it.
Tony Romo? He gets this kind of reception? Because he’s retiring, he get this?
Skip, Mark Cuban is a very proud man. He’s a very proud owner. He’s a very, very good owner. And he had to resort to a stunt like this for the last home game, to sell it out? Is this where we are now?”
This is a minor league baseball-style attention grab
“This had the feel of ‘very minor league-ish.’ Reminds me of someone else I know playing for the Columbia Fireflies. I won’t call no names but you know what I’m talking about.
I’m just trying to figure out… you can’t say Tony Romo underachieved in his career, because he was an undrafted free agent. OK, that aside, the big meaningful ballgames, playoffs - was he ever ‘that guy,’ Skip?
If Tony Romo had the career he had in any other place than Dallas, Skip, he’s [just] a guy. He’s a guy with those numbers.
Yeah, he had some good numbers, but you’re judged - especially at that position, at the quarterback position - by two things: playoff wins and Super Bowls. He had very little of one, two playoff wins, and absolutely none of the other.”
Tony Romo is not a winner, but he's being treated like a legend
“This is ridiculous. I’m saying to myself ‘hell, when Tom Brady retires… in Boston, the day he retires will be a holiday moving forward.’ I’m thinking they should let him bat cleanup for the Red Sox. He should be skating on the ice for the Bruins.
Skip, this has got to be a [dream], I’m dreaming. I know I’m dreaming. But I want to apologize to all the fans out there that have missed Tony Romo’s career and all those Super Bowls that he’s won. Because he had to have done something to deserve this.
…. Skip, this is ridiculous. You know it’s ridiculous, and you know what I know?
I know you’re going to be upset about this because I know you love winners, and Tony Romo is not a winner - and he got a ticker-tape parade for what? Because he was a quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys? His underachieving, their underachieving butts. This disgusts me.”
The felt wrong, but Tony Romo is a big draw in Dallas
“I cannot refute one thing you just said, however, I can enlighten you about the city of Dallas, Texas, in which I lived and worked for 16, 17 years.
I’m going to be the first to admit to you up front, as a lifelong Cowboy fan, last night felt weird to me. It felt odd to me. It felt a little off to me. And in the end, it just felt wrong to me. I’m with you, I get that.
Now let’s put it in this context: Dallas, Texas, is a star town. It’s a box-office town. It’s an event town. And last night, for all the wrong reasons, became quite an event in Dallas, Texas.”
Tony Romo has always had star appeal
“Tony Romo, whether you like it or not, has star appeal to him - even though you can argue it’s largely unearned. He’s just box-office, he always was because he’s so high-risk, and so high-reward.
And it started out [with] Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson. That was box-office, now. That was star appeal… again, off-the-field star appeal, not playoff star appeal, to your point.
But, remember, Tony Romo. going back to 2007, had the second-most touchdown passes in the National Football League to Tom Brady, who set the record that year with 50. Tony had 36, but it was a big deal that he had 36 touchdowns. A couple years later he led the league in interceptions.”
This may have been the most fitting tribute to Tony
“Remember, for 11 years he was the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, and he won a whole lot of regular-season games. Look at his record, now. 78 wins and only 49 losses, you would say that’s pretty good. He had three big years along the trail. He went 13-3, 12-3, 11-5. Those are big years, right? Capped off by nothing, because as you know, he was a meager, mere 2-4 in the playoffs.
Which is insulting for two reasons, because it’s so few games that he played in the playoffs, [with] only two wins and four losses.
So you could argue that last night was actually a fitting end to Tony Romo’s career in Dallas, because he winds up being honored by the pro basketball team in town in their home finale that’s basically a ‘who cares?’ finale because they have missed the playoffs. What’s their record? 32-49. It was a perfect night to honor Tony Romo, right?”