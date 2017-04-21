Shannon Sharpe rubs LeBron’s greatness in Skip Bayless’ face

"My grandpa used to say: 'Boy just because a wind is a-blowing, doesn't mean a storm is coming.'

And I didn't know what he meant, Skip. But every time this year someone does a little something ... every time someone does something in the moment, they're better than King James. 'Oh, Kawhi had 37, he's better than the King. Oh, Russell Westbrook averaged a triple double, he's better than the King. James Harden. What about Russell? PER.'

That's that stat. I love it. Like QBR for quarterbacks."