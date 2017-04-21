Shannon Sharpe rubs LeBron’s greatness in Skip Bayless’ face

"My grandpa used to say: 'Boy just because a wind is a-blowing, doesn't mean a storm is coming.'
And I didn't know what he meant, Skip. But every time this year someone does a little something ... every time someone does something in the moment, they're better than King James. 'Oh, Kawhi had 37, he's better than the King. Oh, Russell Westbrook averaged a triple double, he's better than the King. James Harden. What about Russell? PER.'
That's that stat. I love it. Like QBR for quarterbacks."
"Wasn't LeBron like fifth in the league [in PER this season]? That's not that great."
"You got words to say after what he did last night? Down 25. And I know what you were thinking. You were hoping I was right [about the Cavaliers dropping a game]. You wanted to come in and talk about how bad LeBron was.
It's funny. You know what I find so amazing about this? The guy you call the worst 3-point shooter in the history of the playoffs is now No. 3 all-time in 3-pointers made in the playoffs."
"I've been waiting for this day. What have you been saying? 'LeBron James isn't the best player in the NBA. LeBron James isn't even the best player on his own team, that's Uncle Drew. LeBron James isn't a closer. LeBron James is Mr. Third Quarter. Kyrie Irving is the closer.'
For the people watching at home, how many minutes did Kyrie Irving play in the fourth quarter? Zero. How many minutes did Kevin Love play in the fourth quarter? Zero."
"Let's get back to reality, now that you're done. The Indiana Pacers finished the season 42-40. The Indiana Pacers are currently a lost, dead-in-the-water basketball team revolving around a quote-unquote leader, a LeBron-wannabe named Paul George, who stunk it up again last night and then had the audacity after the game to try and throw his teammates again under the bus."
"Did you hear what Paul George said after the game, about his teammates? About the third quarter? 'I should've done this and that in the third quarter.' He went 0-5 in the third quarter. Goose egg. He shot no free throws.
And then he has the audacity to say 'I trust my teammates. I should have done more to get involved and demand the ball.' Baloney. You ran from the ball in the third quarter and the entire thing unraveled, because this is the most psychologically weak team remaining in the playoffs. LeBron was great, but he should have been great, because George didn't even cover him in the second half."