Shannon Sharpe explains how Russell Westbrook’s 51-point night cost the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook put up another eye-popping scoreline Wednesday night, setting a playoff record for the most points scored in a triple-double performance -- but the Thunder lost to fall into an 0-2 hole in their series with the Rockets.
On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe argued that despite his production, Westbrook ultimately cost his team a vital win by refusing to stop shooting.
Russell Westbrook shot Oklahoma City out of the game
"For three quarters in the ballgame he shot them to a lead, 12 points at one time. He went to the bench with about two minutes left in the third quarter, and they gave all of it back except three points.
"And then, in the fourth quarter, he shot them out of the ballgame. He went to the bench, he had 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds [through three quarters]. He was 13-of-25."
Russell was magnificent for three quarters
"And I’m like ‘OK, Russell is on to something. Getting his teammates involved, he’s doing what he’s supposed to. He’s a volume shooter, he’s shooting volumes, but he’s shooting a high percentage.
"I’m going to tell you what happened. [He] put the ball up 18 times! Now, mind you, through the first three quarters he had only shot the ball 25 times. He put the ball up 18 times in the fourth quarter. He made four of those shots.
"He had two assists in the fourth quarter.
"He had one rebound in the fourth quarter. As a matter of fact, he had two rebounds the second half, one in the fourth quarter."
Some people will give Westbrook a pass because he had a triple-double
"And everyone’s going to say, ‘Well, Shannon, who is he going to pass the ball to?’ Pass the ball to the guys that shot a higher field-goal percentageand higher three-point percentage than you did, Russell. That’s who you’re going to pass it to. Who helped get that 12-point lead? Pass it to those guys.
"43 field-goal attempts! That’s terrible. But guess what, Skip? He had a triple-double. It sounds good. ‘The most points ever in a playoff triple-double.’
"... Also the most field-goal attempts ever in a playoff triple-double. You going to talk about that? Probably not, because he had a nice box score line."
Westbrook has to rely on his teammates more often
"51 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists. Big numbers!
"What’s a bigger number is those 18 attempts that he shot in the fourth quarter.
"29 more field-goal attempts than the next closest player to him, which was Victor Oladipo. And you expect to win like that?"