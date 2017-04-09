Celebrate Russell Westbrook’s historic season with his 20 meanest mean mugs

MUGGIN'.

Russell Westbrook has a doctorate in facial communication.

No one in the NBA speaks more succinctly with his eyes than Russ, whose odyssey to the triple-double holy land reached a milestone in Phoenix and Friday and could come to an end on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

It's taken a lot of rebounds, buckets and dimes to get Westbrook this far, but the stat-tracker doesn't account for the stink faces and mean-mugs Russ has chalked up en route to basketball history.

With that in mind, I'd like to take a moment to showcase some of the best mugs ever put on by the Brodie—looks that are equal parts rage and swagger, and only serve to solidify him further as a true one of a kind in the league.