Celebrate Russell Westbrook’s historic season with his 20 meanest mean mugs

Russell Westbrook has a doctorate in facial communication.
No one in the NBA speaks more succinctly with his eyes than Russ, whose odyssey to the triple-double holy land reached a milestone in Phoenix and Friday and could come to an end on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.
It's taken a lot of rebounds, buckets and dimes to get Westbrook this far, but the stat-tracker doesn't account for the stink faces and mean-mugs Russ has chalked up en route to basketball history.
With that in mind, I'd like to take a moment to showcase some of the best mugs ever put on by the Brodie—looks that are equal parts rage and swagger, and only serve to solidify him further as a true one of a kind in the league.
Get out of here with that, Perk Perk.
There's a reason they called Kendrick Perkins "Swamp Thang."
[Editor's note: They did? There is?]
APASSOCIATED PRESS
Hey now, he's an All-Star
I will not apologize.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
Russ smash
Angry chest-pounding? Or self-Heimlich maneuver?
Finish that [expletive] or I will kill you.
Sometimes it's difficult to tell if Russ is happy or on the brink of eating a face.
Masked man
Masked Russ: the most unsung and scary Russ.
AP
Scoreboard mugging
Credit him with a three-pointer or he's coming up there and fixing the scoreboard himself.
AP
Y'all Like That
Vengeance is a dish best served petty.
Handyman champion
When you unclog the cute girl in your building's sink and walk back to your apartment in the glow of victory.
Say it again
A mean mug vintage that Westbrook reserves expressly for the dude who yells "Harden better" all game.
Sneeze?
Allergens can get it, too.
The Gaston
No one's slick as Gaston, no one's quick as Gaston. No one's bounce is as incredibly sick as Gaston's.
Father of Dragons
The face you make when you emerge from the fire unburnt.
The Chin
Now he does what he wants [YEAH].
"I know it was you, Fredo."
And it breaks his heart.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Get your popcorn.
Not a request. A demand.
Retraining the rage.
Dion Waiters: voice of reason.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Kirk Cousins
YOU LIKE THAT.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
You got to pay the troll toll
Celebrating a big dunk? Or preparing for his role in The Nightman Cometh?