3 reasons the Rockets can beat the Warriors this postseason

This postseason, there are two clear-cut favorites to reach the NBA Finals — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
All season, it has seemed inevitable that Warriors-Cavs III will tip off on June 1, and even with some ups-and-downs this regular season, nothing has changed in that regard.
But before either team can play that Finals rubber match, they'll have to get through their respective conference playoffs, and there are six teams — three from each conference — that could make that journey difficult.
The Houston Rockets are one of those teams for Golden State, and here are three reasons they could take down the Warriors this postseason:
Sergio EstradaSergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
1
The Rockets can muck up a game
Houston might have boasted one of the best offenses in the NBA this season, it's one that eschews fashion for function.
With James Harden as a dribble-drive point guard, the Rockets are more than content to spend possessions at the free-throw line. This year, Houston led the NBA in free-throw attempts per game, and twice against the Warriors this season Houston went to the line for 30 free throws, including a 35-for-39 game in Houston in late March.
It was an ugly, nearly unwatchable game — everyone for the Warriors seemed to be in foul trouble and the Rockets couldn't make a 3-pointer.
But Houston nearly won it.
Houston wants to push the pace — they are coached by a guy who believed in "seven seconds or less" — but that's the style that they'll need to employ against Golden State.
It's a style they are particularly adept at executing, though.
Golden State thrives with tempo and rhythm and this season lacks depth (relatively). Going to the line early and often is an effective way to counter Golden State's preferred tempo and attack its weakness.
Who cares about style points? They don't win games. Let's get mucky.
Thomas SheaThomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
2
The Rockets' defense isn't as bad as you think
It's not good — let's establish that right off the bat.
But it's not egregious. It's certainly not as bad as most people who didn't watch the Rockets this season seem to think it is.
The Rockets finished 18th in defensive rating in the NBA this year, but they rebound well, particularly on the offensive end, average 8 steals per game, and opponents, on average, only shoot one percent better against Houston.
They do allow the most points per game in the paint — that's a clear weakness — but plenty of that has to do with effort and pace, and in the postseason — particularly if the Rockets are keen to slow the game down — you can expect at least a slightly better engagement, particularly with James Harden, who, when he wants to be, can be a decent on-ball defender.
The Warriors (and any other Rockets opponent) will get theirs — the Rockets aren't going to shut anyone down. But they had a 5.7 net rating for a reason this year — they don't need to stop anyone, they just need to make sure they can't match Houston's prolific offensive output.
Thomas SheaThomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
3
The long ball can make all the difference
We know the Rockets want to get to the line, but they also want to shoot the 3. They want to shoot so many 3s. All the 3s.
The Rockets set an NBA record for 3-pointers attempted this season — 40 per game — shooting nearly nine more 3s than the Warriors average.
All those 3s can turn a game quick, and if the Rockets have their stroke and can balance that with attacks at the rim (or, more to the point, free throws) they are almost unbeatable this season.
When Houston shoots at least 20 free throws in a game and makes 80 percent of their shots at the charity stripe, and they make 35 percent of their 3-pointers (their season average), they are 13-1 this season.
The Warriors will have to find a way to stop either portion of that equation from happening, and that is so much easier said than done.