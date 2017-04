Bench mobbin' is a habit.

The NBA playoffs are a time for starters to earn that check and role players to step up when their number is called and spend every minute of their time on the bench going as nuts as humanly possible in the name of general morale.

It's a wild time, and it wouldn't be what it is without those bench mob heroes cheering their hearts out from the pine.

The following is a tribute to the 15 most-prolific and noteworthy bench celebrators of the past two decades. Some are starters, others never see the light of the scorer's table even in their most feverish hoop dreams.

And they are all effective at setting the hell out of some ambience.