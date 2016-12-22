Ranking the NBA’s top 20 prospective free agents of 2017
These guys will have plenty of options
Kevin Durant rocked the NBA world of free agency in the summer of 2016, but the reality is that even more big names can choose to take their talents elsewhere at the conclusion of the current season.
Here's a ranking of the top 20 players who could potentially become free agents in 2017, and since restricted free agency comes with all kinds of complications, players needed to be unrestricted or have a player option for next year to be included in the discussion.
Patty Mills, PG, San Antonio Spurs: Unrestricted
Mills is in the final year of his contract, and has never earned more than $3.8 million in any single season. While Spurs players entering free agency have often stayed for a hometown discount, don't expect Mills to do the same as he prepares to cash in with the first big-money, long-term deal of his career.
Zach Randolph, PF, Memphis Grizzlies: Unrestricted
Randolph has moved into a reserve role for the Grizzlies in his 16th NBA season, and the 35-year-old is in the final year of a deal that is paying him $10.3 million this season.
He's still effective, averaging 13.1 points and eight rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game, but with the league evolving beyond players with Randolph's skill set, it'll be interesting to see what kind of contract he'll demand once he hits the open market.
Tony Allen, SG, Memphis Grizzlies: Unrestricted
Allen gave the Grizzlies their Grit-N-Grind identity, and his hard-nosed defense has been a perfect fit for this particular Memphis squad.
He's never earned more than the $5.1 million he's being paid this season, but the fact that he's averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game leads to believe that someone will offer him a large contract next summer, even though he'll have turned 35 by then.
Andre Iguodala, G/F, Golden State Warriors: Unrestricted
Things will begin to get tricky for the Warriors this summer, when three of their key players will all be up for new deals.
Iguodala has been a key to the wildly successful small-ball lineups Golden State has used off the bench, but his play has noticeably declined this season. It'll be interesting to see if the 33-year-old re-ups with the Warriors, or attempts to cash in with another team one last time.
Jeff Teague, PG, Indiana Pacers: Unrestricted
Teague came to the Pacers in an offseason trade from the Hawks, and his numbers have been in line with what we've come to expect.
The Pacers are just .500 through 30 games into the season, however, and if they fail to make the playoffs with this current mix of guys, Teague may end up looking for a better situation once the current campaign is finished.Raj Mehta Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Monroe, C, Milwaukee Bucks: Player Option
Monroe's situation is among the more interesting on the list. Milwaukee surprisingly landed the big man in free agency in 2015, on a deal that would pay him $50 million over the next three seasons.
But Monroe is coming off the bench these days, averaging career-lows in points (9.3) rebounds (6.6) and minutes per game (19.2), despite being the highest-paid player on the roster.
That $17.8 million he's guaranteed for next season might be tempting to take, depending on whether he feels he can secure a long-term offer for more than that once free agency comes.WPPROD
Dwyane Wade, SG, Chicago Bulls: Player Option
Wade surprised everyone when he left Miami in free agency last summer, and now that he's done it once, might it be easier for him to do it a second time in advance of next season?
Wade has a player option for $23.8 million, and it's difficult to envision another team offering nearly as much for his services. But if he wants one last shot to chase a title, perhaps Wade will surprise us all once more.
Andrew Bogut, C, Dallas Mavericks: Unrestricted
Bogut was the backbone of the Warriors' defense the past two seasons during the team's consecutive runs to the Finals, but was a salary cap casualty once Kevin Durant agreed to come to Golden State.
Things have gone off the rails so far in Dallas, and the Mavericks (who are currently tied with the Sixers for the worst record in the league) would appear to have little chance of re-signing Bogut this summer -- which makes him a prime candidate to be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline passes.
J.J. Redick, SG, L.A. Clippers: Unrestricted
Redick has been the starting two-guard on a very good Clippers team for four straight seasons, and the 32-year-old remains a legitimate offensive weapon in the right situation. He's averaging 15.5 points in 27 minutes per game this season, while knocking down 44.4 percent of his looks from three-point distance.Stacy Revere Getty Images
Derrick Rose, PG, New York Knicks: Unrestricted
Rose is fitting in well in New York, and between his last contract and his huge sneaker deal with adidas, money is likely to be only a small factor in where he decides to play next.
New York is already feeling the sting of the four-year deal it handed Joakim Noah, so even if Rose helps return the team to the playoffs, expect the Knicks to be a little more cautious when it's time to begin negotiating.
Danilo Gallinari, SF, Denver Nuggets: Player Option
Gallinari has a player option for $16.1 million next season, and though Denver is a club that appears to be going nowhere fast, the 28-year-old might want to wait a year before cashing out to play elsewhere. He's averaging 16.4 points in 34.5 minutes per game, while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point distance.
Rudy Gay, SF, Sacramento Kings: Player Option
Gay has already informed the Kings' front office that he'll decline his player option for next season, which is guaranteed for $14.2 million if he wants it.
That's how bad things are in Sacramento these days, but Gay, a capable all-around player who's averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season will likely be able to secure a deal worth more than that in total when the time comes.
George Hill, PG, Utah Jazz: Unrestricted
Hill was named Western Conference Player of the Week earlier this season, and is averaging a career-best 20 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from three-point distance.
Injuries have limited him to appearing in just 11 games this season, but if Hill can show some durability the rest of the way while keeping up that early-season level of play, he'll be in for a huge payday in 2017.Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Russell Isabella
Paul Millsap, PF, Atlanta Hawks: Player Option
Millsap has a player option for $21.4 million next season, but he seems destined for free agency given the fact that the three-time All-Star will command nearly max money once he hits the open market.Chris Nicoll Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Serge Ibaka, PF, Orlando Magic: Unrestricted
Ibaka came to Orlando in the Victor Oladipo trade last summer, but the Magic are in the middle of a rougher-than-expected campaign which has them four games below .500 at 13-17. Ibaka will command a huge deal in free agency, and it'll be interesting to see whether Orlando comes with an offer in the correct range.
It'll also be interesting to see whether he even considers staying in Orlando, assuming the 27-year-old big man gets similar offers to play in a winning situation.
Gordon Hayward, SF, Utah Jazz: Player Option
The 26-year-old is averaging career-best numbers across the board in his seventh NBA season, and is on track to make the All-Star team for the first time.
There's virtually no chance he picks up that $16.7 million player option for next season. The questions become whether the Jazz will come with a max-money offer to retain him, and whether Hayward wants to stay in Utah for the next five years.
Chris Paul, PG, L.A. Clippers: Early Termination Option
Paul has the ability to opt out of the final year of his deal that would pay him $24.2 million, and he'll almost certainly do so. His future in Los Angeles might be tied to that of Blake Griffin's, who is in a similar contract situation heading into the summer of 2017.
Paul remains one of the game's elite point guards, and will command a max contract wherever he chooses to sign. The way the Clippers finish the season may have a lot to do with how the franchise decides to handle his next deal.
Blake Griffin, PF, L.A. Clippers: Early Termination Option
Like his teammate Chris Paul, Griffin will almost certainly leave the $21.3 million he's guaranteed for next season on the table, in favor of a 4- or 5-year deal worth the max.
Griffin's durability is the only hesitation when considering his next deal. The five-time All-Star is just 27 years old, but missed more than half of last season with a combination of injuries, and is currently sidelined 4-6 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his knee.
(Let's be honest, though: The Clippers will likely bring back both of these guys.)AP
Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors: Player Option
The $27.7 million Durant is guaranteed next season won't be enough to get him to opt in to the final year of his deal, but after the reasons he gave for joining the Warriors and the fun he seems to be having with his new squad, it's difficult to envision him playing anywhere else, no matter how this season finishes.
Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors: Unrestricted
Curry will get a max contract offer from the Warriors, and in all likelihood, that's where he'll sign. The one consideration is Charlotte, where Curry grew up and where his father Dell played for 10 NBA seasons -- but it feels like he can wait until the end of his career to go home if that's what he desires, and not do so in his prime while playing for what's unquestionably the league's most stacked team.Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson