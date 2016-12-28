Presenting the year in sports, according to Magic Johnson’s Twitter account
Anybody who follows Magic Johnson on Twitter knows with certainty that, in sports, it is better to be good than bad. Good teams typically win more than bad teams, especially when they score more points, goals or runs. It's a complicated science, but that's what he tells us, so we'll have to take his word on it.
In all seriousness, Magic's Twitter is, well...kind of magical. It's a weird, oft-mocked online presence- one filled with stone cold takes usually delivered 1-3 days late, as well as awkward photos and strange promotional tweets. (Okay, fine...sometime Magic weighs in with some legitimately valuable and intelligent commentary, usually when it has nothing to do with sports.)
With that being said, what better way to look back on the sports year that was than through the lenses of Magic's Twitter?
Getty Images Getty Images for SportsNet LA
Sage advice. Right up there with "Live, laugh, love."
When you try to explain the concept of "it's lit" to your dad.
Fortunately, the Lakers were only the 34,786th worst thing about 2016.
[BartSimpsonAtLeastYouTriedCake.jpg]
It's true, there isn't.
It's true, he does.
Magic had trouble coping with his friend getting fired after two of the worst back-to-back seasons in franchise history. Sad!
...but he quickly got over it.
Back when there was still hope of a glorious 7-9 season.
Still not sure what he meant by "another."
*tweet sent while he watched leftovers spin on the microwave tray*
Magic is an invaluable Twitter follow for anyone still unsure of how Google works.
I miss the old school NBA days where it was just a Wild West of players kicking each other in the nuts.
Time to blow it up, folks!
The Cavs really should have just quit after Game 2.
The Cavs' problem is that they have too many problems.
Cleveland never really stood a chance with that putrid defense of theirs.
The Warriors never really stood a chance because of how good the Cavs' defense is.
Not even the best shooter in the world can overcome that incredible Cavs defense.
Honestly, I'm surprised LeBron even bothered flying back to Cleveland after Game 7.
As an honorary vice president of the Lakers, Magic apparently forgot about the whole "tampering" thing.
Or he just really didn't care about tampering.
But, hey, you can't say he didn't break the rules for any small fish.
You can really see the pain of that rigorous workout in his face.
The "Best Pitcher in Baseball," if that is your real name.
This tweet is a bittersweet symphony.
Just when you thought Magic was losing his touch, he hits you with up to 33 highway miles per gallon.
Same.
Nobody loves starting the MVP conversation just three games into the season like Magic.
Also in the early MVP conversation: Literally everyone playing somewhat well.
Oh, so you weren't done, huh?
But wait, we already found our MVP. And it took just six games!
An endorsement so flattering they should put it on the menu.
It was a great year for Magic(al) tweets. Unfortunately, none of them came close to topping this gem, but 2017 brings new hope.