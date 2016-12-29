The NBA’s 30 most memorable moments of 2016

The past year gave us plenty of unforgettable images.

2016 was a memorable one in the NBA. From LeBron's first title in Cleveland to the Warriors' historic 73-win season to Kobe's 60-point goodbye, here are 30 of the best moments from the year we're about to finish, in the order they came at us.

Getty Images Getty Images

Only Gregg Popovich could make the always-stoic Tim Duncan laugh like this in his final NBA season

Kobe Bryant's farewell tour made it a very strange season for the Lakers

Getty Images Mitchell Leff

This picture of Aaron Gordon leaping over a mascot in the Slam Dunk Contest doesn't seem real

This one from Zach LaVine, however, shows why he came home with the trophy

Kobe got to run with Steph Curry in his last All-Star Game appearance

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook took home MVP honors at the All-Star Game for the second straight season

Getty Images Getty Images

The Warriors set the record for most wins in the regular season by finishing 73-9

Kobe leaves the Staples Center floor for the last time as a player after dropping 60 points in the final game of his career

Stephen Curry became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history

Getty Images Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook share one of their final light moments together as teammates during the 2016 playoffs

Damian Lillard and the Blazers surprised everyone by reaching the second round of the playoffs -- after Blake Griffin and Chris Paul both went down with injuries

Getty Images Getty Images

LeBron's legendary chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving's dagger three over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

LeBron James the moment he realized what the Cavaliers had just accomplished

Getty Images Getty Images

LeBron was all smiles after winning Cleveland's first NBA title

Stephen Curry was searching for answers after his Game 7 Finals loss to the Cavs

Getty Images Getty Images

A shirtless J.R. Smith celebrated at the Cavaliers' championship parade in Cleveland

Getty Images Getty Images

The Sixers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but he has yet to play this season due to injury

Getty Images Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the same team still doesn't look right

Getty Images Getty Images

Andrew Bogut and Harrison Barnes ended up in Dallas as salary cap casualties following the signing of Kevin Durant by the Warriors

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade left the Miami Heat after 13 seasons to join the Bulls as a free agent

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

The Bulls moved on from former MVP Derrick Rose by trading him to the Knicks

Allen Iverson wore a suit to his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

Getty Images Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal was all smiles as he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Getty Images Getty Images

LeBron James gets emotional watching highlights from his championship run before receiving his ring on opening night

Getty Images Getty Images

Mike D'Antoni joining the Rockets has made James Harden even more dangerous than before

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is finally in uniform for the Sixers after missing the last two seasons with injuries

Tim Duncan speaks at his jersey retirement ceremony

Kyrie Irving hits another game-winner to beat the Warriors on Christmas Day

Legendary broadcaster Craig Sager lost his battle with cancer

Getty Images Getty Images

Next Gallery
35

Presenting the year in sports, according to Magic Johnson's Twitter account
Start Gallery »