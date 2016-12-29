The NBA’s 30 most memorable moments of 2016
The past year gave us plenty of unforgettable images.
2016 was a memorable one in the NBA. From LeBron's first title in Cleveland to the Warriors' historic 73-win season to Kobe's 60-point goodbye, here are 30 of the best moments from the year we're about to finish, in the order they came at us.Getty Images Getty Images
Only Gregg Popovich could make the always-stoic Tim Duncan laugh like this in his final NBA season
Kobe Bryant's farewell tour made it a very strange season for the Lakers
Getty Images Mitchell Leff
This picture of Aaron Gordon leaping over a mascot in the Slam Dunk Contest doesn't seem real
This one from Zach LaVine, however, shows why he came home with the trophy
Kobe got to run with Steph Curry in his last All-Star Game appearance
NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook took home MVP honors at the All-Star Game for the second straight season
Getty Images Getty Images
The Warriors set the record for most wins in the regular season by finishing 73-9
Kobe leaves the Staples Center floor for the last time as a player after dropping 60 points in the final game of his career
Stephen Curry became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history
Getty Images Getty Images
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook share one of their final light moments together as teammates during the 2016 playoffs
Damian Lillard and the Blazers surprised everyone by reaching the second round of the playoffs -- after Blake Griffin and Chris Paul both went down with injuries
Getty Images Getty Images
LeBron's legendary chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the NBA Finals
Kyrie Irving's dagger three over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the NBA Finals
LeBron James the moment he realized what the Cavaliers had just accomplished
Getty Images Getty Images
LeBron was all smiles after winning Cleveland's first NBA title
Stephen Curry was searching for answers after his Game 7 Finals loss to the Cavs
Getty Images Getty Images
A shirtless J.R. Smith celebrated at the Cavaliers' championship parade in Cleveland
Getty Images Getty Images
The Sixers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but he has yet to play this season due to injury
Getty Images Getty Images
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the same team still doesn't look right
Getty Images Getty Images
Andrew Bogut and Harrison Barnes ended up in Dallas as salary cap casualties following the signing of Kevin Durant by the Warriors
NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Dwyane Wade left the Miami Heat after 13 seasons to join the Bulls as a free agent
NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
The Bulls moved on from former MVP Derrick Rose by trading him to the Knicks
Allen Iverson wore a suit to his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony
Getty Images Getty Images
Shaquille O'Neal was all smiles as he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame
Getty Images Getty Images
LeBron James gets emotional watching highlights from his championship run before receiving his ring on opening night
Getty Images Getty Images
Mike D'Antoni joining the Rockets has made James Harden even more dangerous than before
NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Joel Embiid is finally in uniform for the Sixers after missing the last two seasons with injuries
Tim Duncan speaks at his jersey retirement ceremony
Kyrie Irving hits another game-winner to beat the Warriors on Christmas Day
Legendary broadcaster Craig Sager lost his battle with cancer
Getty Images Getty Images