The NBA’s 17 biggest surprises halfway through the 2017 season

Stephen Curry taking a (relative) step back

Curry's 2015-16 season was so magical that he was named the league's first-ever unanimous MVP. So, even though he's averaging 24.7 points and 5.9 assists while shooting almost 40 percent from three-point distance, there's talk of him being in some kind of slump because of how much his production has seen a year-over-year dip.

Nonsense. Curry is still that dude, but he's let Kevin Durant take control of the offense in order to get comfortable during the first half of the season. Still, seeing him come back to Earth a bit after last year's campaign has been a bit of a surprise.