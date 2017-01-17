Fixing every NBA team with one player move
In a perfect world, the perfect role player.
The NBA trade deadline is closing in, and if early indications are true, nothing significant is going to happen.
Cleveland's passive robbery of Kyle Korver from Atlanta could very well be the biggest move of the season, which would be a shame.
Because moving players is fun, and there are a lot of guys out there like Korver who could probably turn from role player to lynchpin catalyst if moved to the right team.
With this in mind, I went down the league and took some of the league's best role players—a.k.a non-superstars and young franchise foundation blocks—and dropped each onto the team that currently needs them most. It should be noted we're ignoring contracts, roster obligations and the fiscal machinations that keep these type of moves from happening.
These are the role players (in no particular order) that can complete the puzzle for a certain franchise and unlock its full potential—or, in some cases, at least staunch bleeding effectively.
Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Beverley
Golden State Warriors: Nerlens Noel
Memphis Grizzlies: Tyus Jones
Brooklyn Nets: Allen Crabbe
Miami Heat: Rudy Gay
Philadelphia 76ers: Patty Mills
Chicago Bulls: Lou Williams
New York Knicks: Taj Gibson
Orlando Magic: Thaddeus Young
Los Angeles Lakers: Jae Crowder
Houston Rockets: Jonathon Simmons
Oklahoma City Thunder: Channing Frye
Toronto Raptors: Marvin Williams
Boston Celtics: Kenneth Faried
Milwaukee Bucks: Marreese Speights
Washington Wizards: Clint Capela
San Antonio Spurs: Dario Saric
Atlanta Hawks: Jrue Holiday
Indiana Pacers: Ian Clark
Charlotte Hornets: Jared Dudley
Detroit Pistons: Nik Stauskas
Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Morrow
Utah Jazz: Maurice Harkless
Minnesota Timberwolves: Boris Diaw
Denver Nuggets: Jamal Crawford
New Orleans Pelicans: DeMarre Carroll
Dallas Mavericks: Larry Nance Jr.
Phoenix Suns: Enes Kanter
Sacramento Kings: Sam Hinkie
Cleveland Cavaliers: Brandon Jennings