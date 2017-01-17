Fixing every NBA team with one player move

In a perfect world, the perfect role player.

The NBA trade deadline is closing in, and if early indications are true, nothing significant is going to happen.

Cleveland's passive robbery of Kyle Korver from Atlanta could very well be the biggest move of the season, which would be a shame.

Because moving players is fun, and there are a lot of guys out there like Korver who could probably turn from role player to lynchpin catalyst if moved to the right team.

With this in mind, I went down the league and took some of the league's best role players—a.k.a non-superstars and young franchise foundation blocks—and dropped each onto the team that currently needs them most. It should be noted we're ignoring contracts, roster obligations and the fiscal machinations that keep these type of moves from happening.

These are the role players (in no particular order) that can complete the puzzle for a certain franchise and unlock its full potential—or, in some cases, at least staunch bleeding effectively.