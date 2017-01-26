The 10 best team rivalries in NBA history

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are the one team that Kobe Bryant has openly admitted to hating, and with good reason. He was eliminated from the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2006 and 2007.

"They stopped me from getting a championship -- twice," Bryant said following his last game in Phoenix. "Damn right I hated them. Absolutely. Raja [Bell] and Steve and all of those good guys. Hated them. No question. ... That was a real rivalry to me. The Sacramento thing really wasn't one because we beat them every time. Phoenix, they kicked our butts and we had to bounce back and overcome them. That's a true rivalry."

The 2006 series went seven games, and was memorable for Bryant's heroics in Game 4, and for Raja Bell's clothesline in Game 5. Bryant got his revenge with a win in the 2010 Western Conference Finals, and the Suns haven't made the playoffs since.