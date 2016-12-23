NBA power rankings: Injuries to Blake Griffin and J.R. Smith shake up the top five

With the Christmas season upon us, there's a non-zero chance you're tuning into the NBA for the first time in the 2016-17 season. And if that's the case, let me be the first to welcome you to what might be the greatest regular season in basketball history.

So whether you're surrounding yourself with loved ones or spending this holiday getting some much needed (solo) rest and relaxation, grab your favorite warm beverage and curl up with the second-to-last NBA power rankings of 2016, where we're far more worried about a thumb injury to J.R. Smith than Blake Griffin's recent surgery.