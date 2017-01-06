NBA power rankings: Cavaliers will be borderline unstoppable with Kyle Korver
The NBA Cold War is upon us. May the arms race begin.
We've known for most of the season that we're just biding our time until the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors square off for the third straight time in the NBA Finals. With the Cavs set to acquire Atlanta Hawks wing Kyle Korver, that inevitability becomes even more certain (if that's possible).
Still, we have 30 excellent teams making their way through an 82-game season for your entertainment — and I promise you, the basketball has never been better. Here are our first power rankings for 2017.
Brooklyn Nets (previous ranking: 29)
The Nets are going to hear about Brook Lopez trades every day until the deadline, but the Brooklyn center is just keeping his head down and doing his job well even amid all the noise. Honestly? He might be more valuable as a veteran leader for the Nets than he would be with any other team.
Philadelphia 76ers (30)
One understands the decision to cut Hollis Thompson from a business perspective, especially if the additional cap room helps Philly acquire an asset or two at the trade deadline by acting as a third team in bigger trades. Still, I thought the new regime was supposed to preach continuinity in Philly?
Dallas Mavericks (27)
Coach Rick Carlisle told reporters this week he's not expecting Dirk to be back to his old self until the All-Star game, much like with Chandler Parsons last year. And we all know how well that worked out!
Phoenix Suns (28)
The Suns came up with a much-needed win over Dallas on Thursday — because when Phoenix loses, there's insult added to injury. The Suns lead the NBA in double-digit losses so far this season, and that's not great.
Miami Heat (25)
With Justise Winslow likely to miss the remainder of the season, it's time for the Heat to embrace tanking. Yes, they were going to be bad anyway. Yet Miami has very few first-round picks in the coming years. They need to be as awful as possible this year to take full advantage of their rare opportunity in the lottery.
Minnesota Timberwolves (26)
Is anyone else starting to think that the Wolves could really use Kevin Garnett these days? Not on the floor, mind you, but the veteran leader could probably help his young former teammates appreciate the intricacies of Tom Thibodeau's system.
Los Angeles Lakers (23)
Outside of the injuries they've dealt with this season, Luke Walton summed up the Lakers' woes during his in-game interview on Thursday. Los Angeles simply abandons its game plan on both ends of the court at the first sign of adversity, and the Lakers aren't good enough to roll the ball out there and just play basketball. A little discipline will go a long way.
Orlando Magic (21)
Could the Magic make a deal for Boston's Jae Crowder? Probably not, but the Celtics wing made Orlando fans pay attention recently when he called out Boston fans and followed the Magic on Twitter. Crowder's just the kind of 3-and-D wing this team so desperately needs, too.
Denver Nuggets (19)
Coach Mike Malone apologized for ripping into his veterans for a lack of leadership this week. Unfortunately, the damage is probably done. Unless Denver makes a big trade or two before the deadline, it's hard to imagine that guys like Danilo Gallinari will have much faith in Malone any time soon.
New Orleans Pelicans (24)
The Pelicans unleashed Anthony Davis by finally starting him at center, but the New Orleans big man still needs help. If the Hawks are really bottoming out, Paul Millsap would be an ideal addition for the Pelicans — but do they have the assets to go out and get him?
Atlanta Hawks (15)
Even with Korver likely headed to Cleveland, the Hawks are better than the 20th team in the NBA. Yet we're anticipating that the dominoes will continue to fall in Atlanta, sending the Hawks cratering in the power rankings.
Detroit Pistons (20)
It's a good thing Charlotte's Marco Belinelli wasn't able to knock down a game winner after inbounding the ball off one of the Pistons. Such a defensive lapse might have resulted in Stan Van Gundy walking off the job in that very moment.
Portland Trail Blazers (22)
The story of Festus Ezeli trying to give an inspirational locker room speech, only to be shut down by teammate C.J. McCollum, is the single best thing to happen in the NBA this season, bar none.
Sacramento Kings (18)
When several reports came out Thursday indicating the Kings were interested in the Hawks' Paul Millsap, the internet did its usual thing and made fun of Vlade Divac. But if the price is right, why wouldn't Sacramento kick the tires on Millsap for the remainder of this season? He and DeMarcus Cousins could make beautiful basketball music together.
New York Knicks (14)
Carmelo Anthony summed up his view of the Knicks earlier this week: "When we win, it's us. When we lose, it's me." That ... that doesn't sound particularly healthy, actually. Could Melo waive his no-trade clause if he's really that unhappy?
Chicago Bulls (16)
The Bulls are reportedly listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler, which makes absolutely no sense. Yes, you have to do your due diligence, but no one is going to offer LeBron James or Stephen Curry for Butler. And if you're looking to rebuild, isn't he exactly the type of player you'd hope to find in the draft anyway? You can earn a better draft pick while keeping Butler. All you have to do is keep playing Rajon Rondo, really.
Indiana Pacers (17)
Looking for an indication of just how much the Pacers have fallen off of the national radar? Paul George, one of the very best players in the game, is eighth in Eastern Conference frontcourt All-Star fan voting. It's as if the average fan forgot PG-13 even existed.
Washington Wizards (13)
The Wizards are no longer the moribund club we saw to start the season, but there is one area where Washington can still improve by quite a bit: John Wall's club is just 3-12 on the road this year, with those wins coming against the dregs of the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies (11)
Chandler Parsons vowed this week that he won't be this bad all year. That's good news for the Grizzlies, who are starting to experience a bit of regression from their early-season high as the most clutch team in the NBA. If Parsons can round into form as a starter, not even an All-Star, Memphis could make some noise in the West.
Charlotte Hornets (8)
Earlier this season, we highlighted Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's slight step back on the offensive end, so it's only fair to point out the stellar defensive game he had against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder this week. It was a nice reminder that no matter whether his shot is falling, MKG's defense is a huge part of what makes the Hornets as good as they are.
Los Angeles Clippers (10)
Doc Rivers told reporters he's going to change the culture of whining and technical fouls in Los Angeles. That's great, Doc, but why did you wait so long? At this point, it's too little, too late.
Milwaukee Bucks (12)
FOX Sports colleague Dan Carson wondered this week what it would take for skeptics to appreciate the glory of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If a game-winner in Madison Square Garden doesn't get the job done, nothing will. Haters.
Oklahoma City Thunder (7)
I don't mean to sound the alarm, but it's worth noting that Russell Westbrook's rebounding and assist numbers are down slightly over the past two weeks. Should that continue — and should his averages dip below the triple-double mark — get ready for a deluge of conversation about how he can't lead a championship contender on his own.
Utah Jazz (9)
The hits keep coming for the Jazz, as point guard George Hill can hardly eat solid food after taking a blow to the mouth that resulted in concussion-like symptoms. The head injury is a concern, of course, but one wonders how long it might take Hill to return to game shape if he's unable to stay nourished these days.
Toronto Raptors (5)
A very small portion of the Raptors fanbase is turning the 2017 All-Star voting into a civil war between Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, and I can't necessarily blame them. With so many excellent guards in the Eastern Conference (plus the existence of Dwyane Wade), there's no guarantee both Raptors will make the All-Star game — and which one you prefer says a lot about you as a basketball fan.
Boston Celtics (6)
Isaiah Thomas keeps playing like there's a nuclear reactor in his chest driving him forward, and if you're not watching, you're really missing out. In fact, I honestly believe that Thomas is the single player who can give the Cavs their biggest problems in the postseason — not because he's that good, but because he can goad Kyrie Irving into a mano-a-mano matchup, derailing the Cavs' offense, by taking it right to the Cleveland point guard.
San Antonio Spurs (3)
That the Spurs have won six of their past seven games is impressive enough. That all six of those wins came by 16 or more points is downright flabbergasting. Yet San Antonio continues to fly under the radar in the West.
Houston Rockets (4)
James Harden might have won the MVP award on Thursday when he helped the Rockets top the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fair or not, voters will likely recall that head-to-head victory over Russell Westbrook when it's time to fill out their ballots at the end of the season.
Golden State Warriors (2)
Stephen Curry is starting to heat up, and his early-season struggles will wind up being a very good thing for the Warriors. By letting KD find his rhythm in Golden State and sitting back to see what his team needed, Curry can elevate a great squad to a truly super team.
Cleveland Cavaliers (1)
It's not that adding Kyle Korver makes the Cavaliers' starting rotation better. It's not that the Hawks' wing is still playing at his former All-Star level.
No, the reason the reported trade between Cleveland and Atlanta is so crucial for the Cavs is because it gives LeBron even more options. At this point, coach Tyronn Lue can plug any type of wing he wants into the rotation, letting the King make the most of their abilities.
And there's nothing more dangerous than LeBron with endless possibilities.