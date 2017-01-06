NBA power rankings: Cavaliers will be borderline unstoppable with Kyle Korver

The NBA Cold War is upon us. May the arms race begin.

We've known for most of the season that we're just biding our time until the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors square off for the third straight time in the NBA Finals. With the Cavs set to acquire Atlanta Hawks wing Kyle Korver, that inevitability becomes even more certain (if that's possible).

Still, we have 30 excellent teams making their way through an 82-game season for your entertainment — and I promise you, the basketball has never been better. Here are our first power rankings for 2017.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine