3 things we learned from Day 11 of the 2017 NBA playoffs

Manu Ginobili saved the Spurs' season

San Antonio's veterans like Ginobili don't have a lot left in the tank these days, so they have to choose their spots wisely.

Manu did exactly that on Tuesday night — and probably saved San Antonio's playoff hopes in the process. This Grizzlies team isn't afraid of the Spurs, because they know they can go toe-to-toe with everyone except Kawhi Leonard.

So in Game 5 at home with most of his team struggling, Ginobili turned on the jets with a quick six-point outburst in the first quarter. He kept the Spurs within shouting distance and even staked them to a six-point halftime lead while the likes of Leonard and Patty Mills got their footing.

As long as Ginobili, Tony Parker, and (to a lesser extent) Pau Gasol can bring their best in such short stints, the Spurs will keep marching on through the postseason. It's nights where the vets can't bring it that San Antonio is vulnerable.