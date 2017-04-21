Chris Broussard envisions the worst possible Paul George scenario for Lakers fans

With each Pacers loss — particularly the gut-wrenching Game 3 in which they blew a 26-point lead — the belief that Paul George is done in Indy is gaining momentum.

George is an L.A. native and has expressed interest in playing for the Lakers. He's set to be a free agent in the summer of 2018, and if the Pacers can't convince him to stay, George could be heading home after next season. Colin Cowherd thinks it's already a done deal.

Not so fast, Chris Broussard says. While George's Pacer days could be done sooner or later, there's no guarantee he goes to the Lakers. In fact, Broussard envisions a scenario in which George not only doesn't become a Laker, but he actually goes to one of their rivals.

Broussard described Lakers fans' worst nightmare Friday on 'The Herd'.