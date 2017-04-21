Chris Broussard envisions the worst possible Paul George scenario for Lakers fans

With each Pacers loss — particularly the gut-wrenching Game 3 in which they blew a 26-point lead — the belief that Paul George is done in Indy is gaining momentum.
George is an L.A. native and has expressed interest in playing for the Lakers. He's set to be a free agent in the summer of 2018, and if the Pacers can't convince him to stay, George could be heading home after next season. Colin Cowherd thinks it's already a done deal.
Not so fast, Chris Broussard says. While George's Pacer days could be done sooner or later, there's no guarantee he goes to the Lakers. In fact, Broussard envisions a scenario in which George not only doesn't become a Laker, but he actually goes to one of their rivals.
Broussard described Lakers fans' worst nightmare Friday on 'The Herd'.
Humiliating finish in Indy?
"If you're a Laker fan, the best-case scenario is Paul George gets humiliated in Indiananapolis. He goes into this offseason — you got a year left there — and he goes into it and he's already gone. ...
"I think Paul George, if they're swept, decision's made."
PG to Lakers? Not so fast
"We know he wants to play for the Lakers, right? But let's say the Lakers don't get that top-3 pick, OK? But next season they just show a little bit of improvement: maybe win five to 10 more games, don't make the playoffs. If I'm Paul George, do I want to go to the Lakers when they don't look like they're really improving?
"Do I wanna go there by myself in the prime of my career? If we're not making the playoffs in the West, guess what? I'm not making the All-Star team in the West."
PG could go home to L.A. ... to the Clippers
"I think the Clippers are in great position to snatch Paul George. I would offer Blake Griffin; I don't know if the Pacers would do it. I would offer Blake Griffin this summer in a sign-and-trade; now Blake would have to sign off on it. Or I re-sign Blake and then come trade deadline, I'm shipping him to Indiana for Paul George. ...
"I think Blake would be better in the East even than the West. And the Clippers? Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Paul George? Now you're cookin' with oil!"
Lonzo is Lakers' only hope
"The Lakers gotta get Lonzo Ball and he's gotta work magic and show 'Oh, this guy's making everybody better; they're gonna be good', and then maybe George would go there."