The NBA is facing a bigger issue than the Warriors’ dominance: a flopping epidemic

Ask the average sports fan the biggest problem with the NBA, and they might very well point to the Golden State Warriors.

The Association's greatest superteam is steamrolling its way to the Finals. Their second-round playoff opponent, the Utah Jazz, haven't led for a single second of their series, and Golden State has won its six games so far by an average of 16.5 points.

Yet as much as we bemoan such dominance, we really do love dynasties. Professional basketball has been its healthiest during the least competitive stretches.

There's a far more insidious crisis facing the NBA — a trend that's suppressing ratings, feeding into criticism of the game, and casting a cloud over what should be an increasingly bright future.

We're talking, of course, about the incessant flopping in all its various forms.