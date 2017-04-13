NBA playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates and times for each first-round series Andrew Lynch @andrewlynch Apr 12, 2017 at 11:15p ET The 2016-17 NBA regular season is (more or less) in the rear-view mirror, which means it's time for the real games to begin. With the NBA playoffs tipping off on Saturday, here's every first-round matchup, including the dates and times for Game 1 in each series, starting with the Eastern Conference. Kyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics (1) vs. Chicago Bulls (8) Game 1: Sun., April 16, 6:30 PM ET (TNT) Cleveland Cavaliers (2) vs. Indiana Pacers (7) Game 1: Sat., April 15, 3:00 PM ET (ABC) David Richard David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Toronto Raptors (3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6) Game 1: Sat., April 15, 5:30 PM ET (ESPN) Dan Hamilton Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Washington Wizards (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5) Game 1: Sun., April 16, 1:00 PM ET (TNT) Brad Mills Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8) Game 1: Sun., April 16, 3:30 PM ET (ABC) San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7) Game 1: Sat., April 15, 8:00 PM ET (ESPN) Houston Rockets (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) Game 1: Sun., April 16, 9:00 PM ET (TNT) Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game 1: Sat., April 15, 10:30 PM ET (ESPN) Seeding and location still TBD. Russell Isabella Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Next Gallery 5 'Speak For Yourself': Has Carmelo Anthony's legacy already been cemented? Start Gallery »