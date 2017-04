Every NBA lottery team’s odds of landing the No. 1 pick

As the NBA playoffs heat up, almost half the Association is sitting at home.

The NBA Draft Lottery on May 16 is the next major milestone for those 14 teams looking to make the leap back to postseason contention. And after the Wolves and Knicks flipped a coin on Tuesday to see which of those 31-51 teams gets the better pick, here's how the lottery percentages shake out.

Can your favorite team overcome the odds for a chance at Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball or any of the other top stars in this year's draft?