7 things fans got horribly wrong in first NBA All-Star voting returns
Zaza Pachulia, All-Star starter in the West?
The first returns of All-Star voting by the fans for 2017 are in, and they perfectly illustrate why a change in the voting process was put into place this season.
The fans are no longer responsible for solely voting in the All-Star starters -- their vote counts for 50 percent, while votes from the players and the media now count for 25 percent apiece.
Here are seven things the fans got horribly wrong in the first round of voting returns.WPPROD
Stephen Curry got more votes than both James Harden and Russell Westbrook
Curry leads all guards in the West with 523,597 votes, and only Kevin Durant received more votes than Curry in the conference. The problem, of course, is that Curry is having a down season by his standards, while James Harden and Russell Westbrook are both in the midst of MVP-level campaigns.
Harden and Westbrook each tallied more than a half-million votes, and are second and third behind Curry among guards in the West respectively.
Kyrie Irving leads all guards in the East
Don't get me wrong, Kyrie Irving is awesome, and this might be the fans' way of rewarding him for (a) hitting the game-winning shot to beat the Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and (b) being left off of the All-Star team entirely last season.
But while Irving has had his moments this year, guys like DeMar DeRozan and Isaiah Thomas have been better on a more consistent basis -- and they each got less than half the votes Irving did, finishing third and fourth among guards in the East respectively.
Because ...
Dwyane Wade is second among guards in the East
This is clearly a lifetime achievement vote for Wade, which wouldn't be a problem if he were on a retirement tour playing in his final NBA season. But that isn't the case, and while his numbers are certainly solid in his first season in Chicago, they're not close to the level of production that is being provided by the others we've previously mentioned.
Besides, if you want to vote for someone on the Bulls ...NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Jimmy Butler is just sixth among frontcourt players despite having a career year
Wade might be a fan favorite around the league for his body of work, but there's no question that Jimmy Butler is the Bulls' best player, and he's in in the midst of a career-best statistical season.
The fans voted Butler as just the sixth best frontcourt player in the East, however, behind guys like Carmelo Anthony and Joel Embiid who haven't been nearly as good to this point of the season.NBAE
Kyle Lowry's vote total is ridiculously low
The Raptors are the second-best team in the East, just three games back of the defending champion Cavaliers in the standings. Kyle Lowry is as responsible for that as anyone, and he's averaging a career-best 22.2 points and 7.1 assists in 36.9 minutes per game, while knocking down a career-best 44.4 percent of his looks from three-point distance.
Lowry finished with only 128,940 votes, which put him at sixth among all guards in the East.
Marc Gasol was largely ignored by voters during a career-best season
Marc Gasol got even less love from voters than Lowry did, and he's similarly in the midst of a career-best statistical season for the 22-16 Grizzlies.
Gasol is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 assists, both of which are career highs, and he's begun to shoot the three on a consistent basis, taking 3.4 per game and hitting them at a mark of 41.1 percent.
Despite all of that, he received less than 100,000 votes, which put him at 10th among frontcourt players in the West.WPPROD
Zaza Pachulia is currently an All-Star starter
This is why we can't have nice things. Disaster was narrowly averted last season when Zaza Pachulia finished fourth in the voting among frontcourt players in the West.
In the first returns this season, thanks to his role as starting center for the Golden State Warriors, Pachulia ranks second among all frontcourt players in the conference with 439,675 votes.
When all is said and done, he won't start, and he won't make the team as a reserve. But Pachulia's name will be the one people think of anytime the topic of All-Star voting in the NBA comes up.Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah J. Downing