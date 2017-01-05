7 things fans got horribly wrong in first NBA All-Star voting returns

Zaza Pachulia, All-Star starter in the West?

The first returns of All-Star voting by the fans for 2017 are in, and they perfectly illustrate why a change in the voting process was put into place this season.

The fans are no longer responsible for solely voting in the All-Star starters -- their vote counts for 50 percent, while votes from the players and the media now count for 25 percent apiece.

Here are seven things the fans got horribly wrong in the first round of voting returns.

