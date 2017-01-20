Filling out the NBA All-Star teams with the best reserves from each conference
One month before the 2017 All-Star Game tips off in New Orleans, this year's starting rosters were announced on TNT.
All 10 players undoubtedly deserved All-Star selections, although you can quibble with whether they should be starters or reserves. And on that note, we're here to fill in the rest of both squads with the most deserving candidates left in the NBA.
A quick reminder: The NBA no longer differentiates players by position, instead using the "backcourt" and "frontcourt" designations. Each All-Star team consists of two starting backcourt players, three starting frontcourt players, two backcourt reserves, three frontcourt reserves, and two wildcard reserves.
Backcourt: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
2016-17 stats: 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists per game; 42.3% FG shooting; 32.4% 3-point shooting; 46.6 eFG%
Apparently averaging a triple-double for more than half the season isn't enough to earn a starting nod in the All-Star Game.
Backcourt: Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers
2016-17 stats: 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists per game; 47.1% FG shooting; 39.5% 3-point shooting; 55.0 eFG%
CP3's injury means he'll miss the All-Star Game, but we're still going to recognize his all-around play with a reserve selection — especially since we can use an injury replacement below to sneak in a 13th player in the West.
Frontcourt: DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings
2016-17 stats: 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists per game; 45.0% FG shooting; 37.4% 3-point shooting; 49.3 eFG%
With all of the 3-point-shooting bigs potentially headed to New Orleans for the All-Star Game, can we get a "Big Man 3-Point Contest" on Saturday night? If so, my money's on Boogie.
Frontcourt: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
2016-17 stats: 10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists per game; 45.2% FG shooting; 32.1% 3-point shooting; 51.3 eFG%
Love him or hate, there's no doubt Draymond is an All-Star.
You can insert your own joke about low blows here.
Frontcourt: Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies
2016-17 stats: 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game; 45.6% FG shooting; 38.3% 3-point shooting; 49.6 eFG%
Admittedly, this is a bit of a biased pick. We love Marc Gasol, and his return to form is one of the best stories of the season. But if you want an objective case, look no further than the Grizzlies' record. Without Big Spain, Memphis would be in the NBA's basement. With Gasol, the Grizzlies are a dangerous playoff squad.
Wild card: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
2016-17 stats: 12.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks per game; 66.2% FG shooting
The Jazz have the second best defense in the NBA, which starts and ends with the Stifle Tower. If you don't believe Gobert is an All-Star now, wait until he's breaking the Warriors' collective spirit in a year or two.
Wild card: Gordon Hayward, Utah Jazz
2016-17 stats: 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game; 46.5% FG shooting; 39.1% 3-point shooting; 52.9 eFG%
The Jazz aren't just a defensive-minded team, of course, and Hayward is the offensive engine in Utah. We're giving him the nod for the Jazz's team success.
Western Conference snubs
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors; Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves, LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs; DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers; Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
---
Thompson is our pick to replace CP3, giving the Warriors a well-earned four All-Star selections. That leaves Lillard as the biggest snub in the West, and we hate to leave him off the roster yet again. Unfortunately, Portland's surprising struggles this season put Lillard behind Hayward and Thompson in our view.
Now, onto the Eastern Conference reserves ...
EAST -- Backcourt: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
2016-17 stats: 28.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists per game; 46.0% FG shooting; 38.5% 3-point shooting; 53.7 eFG%
We would have had IT4 as a starter this year, so obviously he makes the team as a reserve. As we noted earlier this week, he's on pace to put up the highest per-game scoring average for a Celtic since Larry Bird.
Backcourt: Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
2016-17 stats: 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists per game; 47.8% FG shooting; 44.2% 3-point shooting; 58.9 eFG%
We fell in love with DeMar DeRozan's scoring to start the season, and so did the voters. But let's give credit where credit is due. Lowry's skill as a playmaker and his defensive tenacity makes him Toronto's real No. 1 All-Star candidate.
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
2016-17 stats: 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.4 blocks per game; 46.1% FG shooting; 34.8% 3-point shooting; 50.1 eFG%
We know that it's borderline irrational. We know a lot of people will scoff at this selection. And we don't care.
Embiid's campaign has been fantastic, and the truth is he's playing like an All-Star on both ends of the court. Plus, we need him for that aforementioned big man 3-point contest.
Frontcourt: Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
2016-17 stats: 20.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game; 43.2% FG shooting; 38.2% 3-point shooting; 51.7 eFG%
This is the closest we'll come to a selection based on pure reputation. Love's numbers aren't eye-popping, but we're bringing all three members of Cleveland's star-studded core to the All-Star Game.
Frontcourt: Paul George, Indiana Pacers
2016-17 stats: 22.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game; 44.6% FG shooting; 38.6% 3-point shooting; 51.4 eFG%
The world needs a reminder of how awesome George is, and the All-Star stage seems like as good a place as any.
Wild card: John Wall, Washington Wizards
2016-17 stats: 22.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game; 46.2% FG shooting; 32.1% 3-point shooting; 49.3 eFG%
The Wizards are red-hot, and Wall is the biggest reason why. Here's hoping the fastest starter in the NBA decides to participate in the Skill Challenge on Saturday, too.
Wid card: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
2016-17 stats: 23.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game; 46.1% FG shooting; 41.5% 3-point shooting; 54.0 eFG%
Walker took the leap from solid starter to star this season, and he deserves his first career All-Star selection as a result. One can make the case Walker is a top-five point guard in 2017.
Eastern Conference snubs
Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls; Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks; Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks; Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks; Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks; Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
---
Blame the albatross around the Bulls' neck that is Rajon Rondo for Wade missing his first All-Star Game since his rookie season in 2004.