Filling out the NBA All-Star teams with the best reserves from each conference

One month before the 2017 All-Star Game tips off in New Orleans, this year's starting rosters were announced on TNT.

All 10 players undoubtedly deserved All-Star selections, although you can quibble with whether they should be starters or reserves. And on that note, we're here to fill in the rest of both squads with the most deserving candidates left in the NBA.

A quick reminder: The NBA no longer differentiates players by position, instead using the "backcourt" and "frontcourt" designations. Each All-Star team consists of two starting backcourt players, three starting frontcourt players, two backcourt reserves, three frontcourt reserves, and two wildcard reserves.

