Metta World Peace reveals whether MJ, Kobe or LeBron was the toughest to defend

Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the best defenders in NBA history, and he has the resume to prove it.
Having entered the league in 1999, World Peace has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Tracy McGrady, and many more of the game's greatest superstars.
Along the way, the man formerly known as Ron Artest gave some insight into what it takes to defend Kobe, Jordan and LeBron.
On Kobe Bryant
"Me and Kobe had some nice days. I love Kobe, man.
"Kobe talks a lot. Kobe's fearless. Absolutely. He loves the game too much. You have to take his life to take that game from him. At that point, he really would die for the game.
"And we had great practices where we were competing against each other. Most of the time, we were on the same team because we were the starters, but sometimes Kobe would go on the other team [in practice].
"Me and Kobe, we were very, very physical in practice. ... Kobe was just amazing. I wasn't successful enough against Kobe."
On Michael Jordan
"Jordan was strong. He was stronger than Kobe — not by that much, but definitely stronger than Kobe.
"They had similar moves, obviously. Kobe was more, he had more of that streetball in him. Kobe had more of the streetball with the fundamentals. Jordan, I think he was just all fundamentals and just get right to the point. Jordan would get right to the point.
"When I guarded Jordan at the end of his career, he was tough. So I measure that against the guys that I guarded in their prime. For me, I think Jordan was the toughest, even as an older player. He was tougher as an older player than some of these guys in their prime."
On LeBron James
"And then I would say LeBron, I had some good nights against LeBron defensively. ...
"The thing about LeBron is he's very unselfish, right? So he can pass the ball. When I guard LeBron, I used to always want him to shoot, but he would just make the right play.
"He's legendary for making the right play, and it's really hard to guard when you're a team player. And then at the end of the game, he's finishing with the win. His teammates are happy, he's being aggressive, he's passing the ball.
"And now he's even a better player. LeBron, he was real unique in where some of the other All-Stars, they would always try to take it personal, and go at me. I forced them into misses all night. They just miss 'em all night.
"But LeBron was unique, where he would just make the easy pass."