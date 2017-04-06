Metta World Peace reveals whether MJ, Kobe or LeBron was the toughest to defend

Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the best defenders in NBA history, and he has the resume to prove it.

Having entered the league in 1999, World Peace has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Tracy McGrady, and many more of the game's greatest superstars.

This week, World Peace sat down with Chris Broussard on the "In The Zone" basketball podcast on FOX Sports to break down his young Lakers squad, whether it's okay for healthy players to rest during the season, and which of those aforementioned legends was the toughest to defend.

Along the way, the man formerly known as Ron Artest gave some insight into what it takes to defend Kobe, Jordan and LeBron.