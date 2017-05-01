How to fix the Los Angeles Clippers in three major steps

Fire Doc Rivers

All indications are this move is off the table. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has faith in Rivers as both a coach and a front-office executive, especially now that he has help from Lawrence Frank on the latter front.

And if that's the case, Los Angeles must be fine with constant underachievement.

The game has passed Rivers by as a coach. He relied on Tom Thibodeau's defense and his personal connection to Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to lead the Celtics to a championship before joining the Clippers, and he never added to his repertoire.

Then, he became the team's de facto GM and slipped further as a coach, while his poor roster-building doomed the team to repeated early postseason exits.

Even worse, Rivers wasn't able to form that same bond with Los Angeles' Big Three. He's never made this team better than the sum of its parts, which is his most important job as head coach.

Now, since Ballmer trusts Rivers, we're probably not getting rid of him completely even in the best-case scenario. That's fine. We can work with this.

The Clippers have Frank as executive vice president of basketball operations. We can hand him the major basketball decisions, promote Rivers to a position consulting on the organization's operations on a higher level and replace him on the bench. Everybody wins!

Jeff Van Gundy is out there just waiting for an opportunity to show off everything he's learned by watching the NBA from afar for the past decade. I'd trust him to take this team to the promised land over Rivers in a heartbeat.