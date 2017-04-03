Skip Bayless says Cavaliers’ infighting is a ‘volatile, dangerous situation’

Good that LeBron apologized

"It was interesting that LeBron did immediately apologize, as we saw in the standup that he did right after the game. It was impressive.

He apologized for showing up a teammate on the floor, but LeBron has regularly been showing up and calling out teammates now for the last ... month? It's one night after the next after the next, where he's either pointing and showing up a la Aaron Rodgers or after the game calling out teammates for lack of toughness or 'we're too top heavy, we don't have enough help down below...'

This situation was so bad and so dangerous, that Brian Windhorst reported that David Griffin, the GM, went straight to the locker of Tristan Thompson and was counseling him when the media was allowed to go into the locker room."