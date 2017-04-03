Skip Bayless says Cavaliers’ infighting is a ‘volatile, dangerous situation’

Was LeBron James-Tristan Thompson argument a big deal?
Once again, LeBron James finds himself being debated the morning after a game for something he said. This time, it comes in the form of both an on-court screaming match with teammates Tristan Thompson and his ensuing apology.
You know Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were all over it Monday morning on Undisputed, as they were asked whether the blow-up was really a big deal.
LeBron's apology
"I have to do a better job of not showing up my teammates out on the floor. I had the right intentions in my mind, but I had the wrong intentions come out of my mouth," James told Fox Sports Ohio in an interview on the court after the final whistle. "I take full responsibility for that as the leader of the team. So I got to be a lot better at that and be able to keep that in-house in the locker room and when we're watching film."
Why are they arguing now?
"The weirdest thing about this altercation between LeBron and Tristan Thompson was it occurred after Kevin Love had hit, at that point, what was the shot of the game. ... He hit the three that put them up 4 with 26 seconds left and I'm thinking 'Happy days are here again,' but NO, wait a second, they're going to the bench for the timeout and they are getting into it and it's escalating in the timeout to the point that teammates have to intervene, especially to pull Tristan away from LeBron.
... (Tristan) was genuinely enraged over what had transpired on the previous possession. Paul George had come off a pick, gotten loose and hit a three that cut the lead back to one."
Good that LeBron apologized
"It was interesting that LeBron did immediately apologize, as we saw in the standup that he did right after the game. It was impressive.
He apologized for showing up a teammate on the floor, but LeBron has regularly been showing up and calling out teammates now for the last ... month? It's one night after the next after the next, where he's either pointing and showing up a la Aaron Rodgers or after the game calling out teammates for lack of toughness or 'we're too top heavy, we don't have enough help down below...'
This situation was so bad and so dangerous, that Brian Windhorst reported that David Griffin, the GM, went straight to the locker of Tristan Thompson and was counseling him when the media was allowed to go into the locker room."
'A volatile, dangerous situation'
"This is a volatile, dangerous situation because just when I keep wanting or expecting the Cavaliers to come back together, they continue to come apart at the internal seams.
Tristan is such a good guy I was shocked that he would blow up at LeBron during a game in full view of the stands and TV cameras after the shot of the game was hit and it appeared the game was finally over."