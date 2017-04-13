Why the Raptors, not the Celtics, are the best bet to beat LeBron and Cavaliers in East

The NBA playoff scenario is set, and thanks to a sputtering end of the season and some bizarre decisions down the stretch, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in the 2-seed of the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics. Cleveland fans, perhaps LeBron himself as well, will argue that it doesn’t mean much – the Cavaliers have shown a unique ability to turn their games up to another level in the postseason, and this year should be no different.

The argument from Cavaliers fans basically goes: We knew we were going to face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals, and we like our chances against them, so now we have to do it with one less home game. That’s OK.

That argument is all well and good, but discounts something important: The Cavaliers face a potential second-round showdown with the Toronto Raptors -- who will take on the Bucks in their first-round series starting Saturday -- a team that is uniquely built to be an absolute nightmare for them. Here’s why: