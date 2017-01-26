LeBron built the Cavaliers roster and now is complaining about it

LeBron James met with Cavaliers GM David Griffin this week to discuss comments he made about the team's lack of a playmaker, and complaints he made to the media about how "[expletive] top-heavy" the Cavaliers roster is.

"The thing we have to do the most is get better from within," Griffin told media before the game on Wednesday night, which the Cavaliers lost in overtime to the Sacramento Kings.

It's a diplomatic statement from Griffin, but its meaning is clear -- Our roster is what it is, and we aren't making any huge trades right now.

What's so interesting about all this is that Griffin is being forced to defend his roster to the media, when James was as much involved in making this roster as anyone, including Griffin. James has built something and doesn't like the look of it.

Derick E. Hingle

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports