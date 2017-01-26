LeBron built the Cavaliers roster and now is complaining about it
LeBron James met with Cavaliers GM David Griffin this week to discuss comments he made about the team's lack of a playmaker, and complaints he made to the media about how "[expletive] top-heavy" the Cavaliers roster is.
"The thing we have to do the most is get better from within," Griffin told media before the game on Wednesday night, which the Cavaliers lost in overtime to the Sacramento Kings.
It's a diplomatic statement from Griffin, but its meaning is clear -- Our roster is what it is, and we aren't making any huge trades right now.
What's so interesting about all this is that Griffin is being forced to defend his roster to the media, when James was as much involved in making this roster as anyone, including Griffin. James has built something and doesn't like the look of it.Derick E. Hingle Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
These are his guys
When James was considering coming back to Cleveland, the team was eager to do whatever it could to make sure he was happy. Part of that was ensuring the team was one that he could win a championship with. The Cavaliers jettisoned top draft pick Andrew Wiggins in a trade that brought them back Kevin Love, a clear sign to LeBron that they were going to try to win ... and win now.
When James expressed concern about the team's depth early on, the Cavaliers went out and got J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Timofey Mozgov. It was all done to make the team better, yes, but it also was done to make sure the team's superstar is happy.Getty Images Getty Images
If he didn't directly recruit his teammates, he signed off on them
There have been some moves by the Cavaliers it's clear James was directly responsible for -- the team bringing over James Jones from the Heat (he's still on the roster three years later!) was a clear nod to LeBron.
But that's not the case always. When it came to the Shumpert/Smith deal, James has said that the GM came to him with the news, which he was delighted by. Moves don't happen in Cleveland unless James has given the seal of approval. (He's earned this, by the way. When you're as good as LeBron is, you get to call shots.)Derick E. Hingle Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
The Cavs have sacrificed young assets
Part of the trade-off the Cavaliers have made by bringing in James is that any ideas about youth development were tossed out the window. They had to win immediately. That's smart and admirable, but the philosophy also has stripped them of any young assets, any draft picks, and put them way over the salary cap. So when they want to make a move, it usually has to be a crafty move for a veteran like 35-year-old Kyle Korver, who the team acquired from the Hawks this season.
This isn't a bad thing, but it was done for James, so for him to then go and grumble about the team's lack of flexibility in bringing new talent in is a bit unfair. The Cavaliers went all-in with this team, for LeBron, a team which he helped create. He can't then get mad at the team for what it is.
Several teammates are represented by Rich Paul
Here's the most interesting part of all this -- multiple players on the Cavaliers are represented by LeBron James' agent and business partner Rich Paul. Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith, as well as James, are all represented by Paul.
So when the Cavaliers signed Tristan Thompson to a five-year, $82 million deal, there's a little more in play than just the need for a good young center. James has a financial interest in making sure that Thompson lands a good deal. Same for the four-year, $57 million contract Smith signed in 2016. That big money to Rich Paul clients is money that can't go to roster depth.David Richard David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
This may all be a James motivation tactic
All this being said, James isn't a dumb guy. He knows all this. And it's entirely possible this isn't really a ploy to get the GM to do something he can't do but rather a way to try and motivate a team that is struggling to find inspiration after two consecutive runs to the NBA Finals.
The Cavs have played a ton of games over the last two seasons, and the team isn't getting any younger. James may be reaching into his bag of tricks to try to get this team angry, reminding his teammates they're lucky to have a place on this team. Nothing else really makes sense. He can't hate on a roster he himself has had such a hand in making.