TBT: 10 years ago, Kobe Bryant had TEN 50-point games in a season

A roll of 50s

The NBA is having a showcase of 50-point games this season, with eight players hitting the mark so far, threatening to topple the modern record of 18 50-point games in a season, set in 2006-07.

That season, Kobe Bryant had a mind-blowing TEN games of 50 or more all by himself. That's more than the entire NBA has in most seasons. Kobe had four straight games in which he torched teams for 50 or more. It was dazzling. It was legend-making. And it was completely necessary on a mediocre Lakers team that finished 42-40 and barely made the playoffs.

Here are all of Kobe's 50s that season. Enjoy the ride.