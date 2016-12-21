Kyrie Irving unveils his latest signature sneaker from Nike, the Kyrie 3
Photos and design details from the man himself
Kyrie Irving is one of just three active players (along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant) to have his own signature sneaker line from Nike, and his latest model, the Kyrie 3, has been officially revealed.
Irving himself debuted the sneaker in a new video spot, and explained what went into some of the unique details as part of the design process.
"It's a different lace form that allows you to keep your forefoot down and stay locked in," Irving said in the official release. "The team at Nike shows me pictures of me on court and my foot is at an unbelievable angle. I'm crossing over somebody and my body angle and positioning is so abnormal, even when I look at it. I'm kind of amazed, because I'm thinking, all I did was a simple cross over here, but my foot is dang near touching the ground horizontally.
"I want to have technology in this shoe that is fit for those moments. The shoe is lightweight, comfortable and always keeps me locked down.
"The traction pods are unbelievable. How responsive they are on the floor. Starting and stopping and going and picking up from behind-the-back crossover, and you start and stop on a dime while your defenders shoes are still going forward. That can be the biggest difference. This game is separated by very finite moments where you have to get your shot off. My shoe speaks to that. Being able to stop on a dime and cross over and go another direction, I can't wait for players to try it."
Check out additional photos below of some of the more interesting design details. The "Black Ice" colorway of the Kyrie 3 releases Dec. 26 for $120.
A forefoot band with Flywire cables enhances motion while maintaining lockdown -- an update of sorts from the strap on the Kyrie 2.
Independent traction pods on the forefoot help when making sharp cuts
Interesting texture patterns cover the shoe's upper
Roman numerals are a nod to Irving's mother
The VIII and XIII mimic tattoos on Irving's left and right wrists, as a nod to his late mother Elizabeth, who was born on Aug. 13.Copyright David Emmite
References to Irving's daughter, Azurie, and his late mother Elizabeth wrap the visible Zoom Air unit in the heel of the shoe
Kyrie explains the meaning of JBY and H+H
"JBY, just be you is the motto I live by every single day because I'm happy to be an individual," Irving said. "I celebrate it. I think that everyone should celebrate their individuality. In our culture today, everyone is always wanting to put the other person down for trying something different, or trying something new. As for me, I want it to be celebrated. It's a beautiful thing.
"Hungry and humble is something my dad gave me as a kid that I most likely will give to my daughter, whether she plays sports or not. It's always staying hungry for more and never being satisfied. Acknowledging the present moment, what you've accomplished, and then thinking about what's up ahead and how you'll prepare yourself for that. Then of course the humility part. It's supposed to go unnoticed, your humility. You're supposed to be humble, you're supposed to show respect to other human beings, to anyone. You respect other people's journeys, and also you respect your own."
The packaging for the Kyrie 3
Technical details for the Kyrie 3