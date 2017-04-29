Jimmy Butler reveals what he learned from Dwyane Wade in their first season as Bulls teammates

The Bulls were eliminated from the playoffs by the Celtics on Friday, but for Jimmy Butler, it was anything but a lost season.

Chicago showed a remarkable amount of fight by bouncing back from a disappointing start to earn a playoff spot, and went up 2-0 on the top-seeded Celtics before losing Rajon Rondo for the season with a thumb injury.

We caught up with Jimmy via email during the series for a brief Q&A, and he revealed what he learned from veterans like Rondo and Dwyane Wade in his first season with them as his Chicago Bulls teammates.