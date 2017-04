Every NBA team’s best 3-on-3 squad, ranked

Three-on-three is basketball’s most dangerous game.

There aren’t a lot of places to hide, and you and two other guys have to figure things out quick lest you get buried and publicly embarrassed. Which is why you won’t see any of the following players or lineups lacing up to play in the The BIG3 — Ice Cube’s new three-on-three pro summer league.

Three-on-three is unforgiving, and only certain types of players excel in a format where speed, shooting and picking on mismatches is the name of the game.

With that, the following are each NBA team's best three-man lineup for the imaginary All-NBA three-on-three tournament that is being hosted currently in my head. Note: I only selected players who haven’t been shut down for the year or suffered a season-ending injury, for some dumb, un-fun reason I can’t properly explain.

Outside of that, these are each team's ideal cut three-on-three bomb and bash squads.