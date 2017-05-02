Every first-round NBA playoff casualty’s biggest offseason issue

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have the most difficult set of circumstances to deal with this summer, and it's far from clear which decisions the franchise should make. Blake Griffin and Chris Paul can both become unrestricted free agents, and J.J. Redick will be one, too. While L.A. has won at least 51 games for five straight seasons and has neen to the playoffs every year for the last six, the team hasn't been able to put the right combination of talent on the floor to advance past the second round.

The Clippers might want to move on from Doc Rivers in one capacity or another; he holds the title of president of basketball operations as well as being the team's head coach. There's no indication that ownership is leaning that way, however, which means that the personnel needs to change somewhat dramatically if L.A. wants to experience a different postseason result.

The money and the Los Angeles lifestyle might be too much to turn down if the Clippers come calling with max offers for both Griffin and Paul. Griffin's injury history makes that a tougher decision than it should be, and even though he's almost four years younger than Paul, letting him walk (or arranging a sign-and-trade) may be the best way for the franchise to move past its current state of existence.