Each NBA team’s season and its rap album equivalent

If I gotta tank for the draft, I'mma make it look sexay.

The year is 2017, the NBA playoffs are underway and hip hop is awash with top shelf talent and god-level bangers.

It is, by all accounts, a good time to be a consumer of rap and basketball (despite some humbug-ing to the contrary), and in honor of these halcyon days, I've gone ahead and made a series of unnecessary comparisons likening each NBA team's season to date to its rap album equivalent.

I drew on albums from all across rap history for my selections, factoring in personnel, team records and the franchise's general sadness or glow as it befitted my personal agenda.

The following pairings are the results of those efforts, listed from worst record to best. They are unimpeachable, and the 2016-17 Denver Nuggets are early Kanye and that is the end of that discussion.

Enjoy!