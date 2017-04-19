Draymond Green reveals his secrets for guarding LeBron, Westbrook and Harden

Russell Westbrook

"I see Russ a lot. The way I like to defend Russell is sometimes I like to sit back and make him shoot jump shots and sometimes activate and force him to go to the rim.

"As crazy as that sounds — most people would say, 'Why would you send Russell to the rim, that's what he wants to do?' [And it's true] the best thing about Russell's game is not his jump shot. If you're going to pick any shot for Russell Westbrook to take, it's his jump shot.

"That being said, when you think that way, the tendency is to sit back. But when you sit back, you allow him to get comfortable and then he just picks you apart. I'm a firm believer you definitely mix that in and use sitting back to your advantage, but you've got to activate and pressure sometimes to keep [him] off balance and not let him get in his comfort zone.

"He has a hop into that pull-up jump shot; he takes these tiny steps and then a hop. You can definitely read it a little bit. That being said, it's still tough to stop. But you can get a jump on it."