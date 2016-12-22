The definitive encyclopedia of NBA players and their hip-hop artist comparisons

Throughout time, various NBA players have attempted to get into the rap game. As you can see above, Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard are two of the most notable examples. As a matter of fact, Lillard, who goes by the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. just released his most recent single titled "Bigger than Us".

It had me thinking ... if NBA players were current rap-hip-hop artists -- who would they be?

The results of my investigative study are below: