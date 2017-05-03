Colin Cowherd explains how LeBron James reminded you of his greatness without playing last night

Certain athletes can dominate a sport without even playing

“You know Tiger Woods was great because in his prime, for 10 years Tiger Woods would affect people on golf holes in which he wasn’t even playing. Tiger was so good and so dominating that Tiger Woods would go into a Sunday trailing by two strokes, the lead golfer would be in front of him two holes away but could hear Tiger’s gallery roaring and would realize Tiger was now catching fire. And the golfer in front of Tiger would implode. That’s power. That’s greatness.

"When you can dominate a room and not be in it. When you can dominate a sport and not be playing.

"This is the greatness of LeBron.”