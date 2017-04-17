J.R. Smith is the Cavs’ ‘switch’

For weeks, we've discussed the Cleveland Cavaliers' proverbial "switch."

Cleveland ended the regular season so poorly that the collective basketball conversation came to include the presumption that LeBron James' team was, at least to a degree, sandbagging the 82-game schedule. There was plenty of evidence to back that argument.

"Wait until the playoffs," I'm sure you heard. "That's when they'll start actually playing."

Still, there's a clear need for the Cavs to flip that proverbial switch— to kick it into a higher gear — after one game of the 2017 postseason. Cleveland barely snuck past the Pacers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series Saturday.

History is not on Cleveland's side when it comes to their poor defense this season: Only two teams outside of the top 10 of defensive rating have won the NBA title since the ABA-NBA merger.

The Cavaliers weren't anywhere near the top 10 this year — they finished 22nd.

But then again, history is on their side, in a way: Those two teams that won the title with an outside-of-the-top-10 defensive rating were both defending champions who took most of the regular season off before "flipping the switch" in the postseason.

(Both the 2001 Lakers and 1995 Rockets had elite defensive ratings in their previous, title-winning season — the Cavaliers did not in 2016 — but the precedent still stands).

It creates quite a paradox — there are precedents working for and against the Cavs this postseason.

It all comes down to "The Switch."