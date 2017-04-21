Drafting a superteam to beat the Cavaliers from the other Eastern playoff teams

Ignore the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers looked downright unbeatable in the second half of Thursday night's Game 3.

That'll happen when LeBron James turns into a basketball supernova. Whether the Cavs flipped the switch against the Indiana Pacers, it's hard to see Cleveland facing much of a challenge on the way to another NBA Finals appearance.

But what if the other seven playoff teams on the Cavaliers' side of the bracket decided to join forces?

Ignoring all the lawsuits that would be filed as a result, we decided to parse through the rest of the postseason rosters to come up with our best superteam to try to take on LeBron & Co.

If you can't beat them, join together and try to kick their butts. That's the NBA way, as The King knows all too well.