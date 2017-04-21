Drafting a superteam to beat the Cavaliers from the other Eastern playoff teams

Ignore the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers looked downright unbeatable in the second half of Thursday night's Game 3.
That'll happen when LeBron James turns into a basketball supernova. Whether the Cavs flipped the switch against the Indiana Pacers, it's hard to see Cleveland facing much of a challenge on the way to another NBA Finals appearance.
But what if the other seven playoff teams on the Cavaliers' side of the bracket decided to join forces?
Ignoring all the lawsuits that would be filed as a result, we decided to parse through the rest of the postseason rosters to come up with our best superteam to try to take on LeBron & Co.
If you can't beat them, join together and try to kick their butts. That's the NBA way, as The King knows all too well.
Before we get to the roster, let's talk strategy.
The Cavaliers revolve around LeBron James, as you might have heard a few times. If you want to beat Cleveland, you have to attack The King on offense and try to limit him on offense.
The latter seems almost impossible, but LeBron's Finals failures offer a blueprint.
Contrary to conventional wisdom, you have to take away his teammates and force him to do the dirty work. LeBron's unselfish to a fauilt, and he's always looking to make the right basketball play. Force him into hero ball, and you force LeBron to start thinking too much.
The second key is rim protection. LeBron's shooting poorly from the free-throw line in 2016-17, including the playoffs, and he knows it. He'll grow increasingly reluctant to drive against stout defenses should that trend continue. The more he settles for long jumpers, the better off you'll be.
On the other end, transition offense is your best friend against these Cavs. They start to point fingers and break down as they give up easy baskets rather than rallying to stop a run.
So we want players who thrive in the fast break, can make plays for themselves or others on the fly, are capable of guarding multiple positions — and a bit of rebounding off the bench wouldn't hurt, either.
With all of that in mind, here's our 10-man Eastern Conference superteam to take down the Cavaliers.
PG: John Wall, Washington Wizards
He's the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. What more do you need to know?
OK, fine. Wall's also the fastest player in the NBA with the ball in his hands, which is huge with our desire to get out and run. And most importantly, he's a "true" point guard who looks to get his teammates involved but is perfectly comfortable filling it up himself.
SG: Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics
One of the best ways to beat the Cavaliers is to goad Kyrie Irving into trying to beat the opponent on his own. Bradley is a fantastic defensive guard who gives Irving fits, which the Cavaliers guard takes personally in turn.
The more the ball is in Irving's hands as he tries to prove he can take Bradley one-on-one, the less LeBron can carve us up. Sounds pretty ideal, right?
SF: Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
You'd like for Butler to be a better 3-point shooter, but we're not trying to match the Cavs in a shootout. That's a good way to get blown out instead.
Outside shooting is the only real flaw in Butler's game, though, and when we combine him with our power forward, we have a legitimate shot of slowing LeBron James ...
PF: Paul George, Indiana Pacers
You need an offensive superstar to challenge LeBron's own heroics, and George is our clear choice in the East.
He's come dangerously close to stealing a game from the Cavaliers by himself through the first three games of Indiana's series with Cleveland. Give PG-13 a little bit of help, and he might have The King tugging on his crown by halftime.
C: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
That's right: We're going small against the Cavaliers and trying to run them off the court.
With the Greek Freak as our nominal center, we don't give up much in defense or rebounding, yet we have playmakers at four of five positions (Bradley excluded).
Bench: Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors
Lowry is the diet version of John Wall — a true point guard who looks to get others involved but can create for himself if the defense wants to test him. The only real issue with the Raptors guard is his size. As we've seen from Isaiah Thomas, who's not on this list, smaller point guards can really struggle in the postseason.
Bench: Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards
With our starting lineup light on 3-point shooting, Beal's a perfect fit off the bench. He's not the best defender, but he can certainly hold his own against the Cleveland bench.
Bench: Khris Middleton, SF, Milwaukee Bucks
The Cavaliers boast a slew of 3-and-D wings, but they're all ancient. Middleton would give our team additional positional flexibility as well as an option to match up against the likes of Richard Jefferson, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert.
Bench: Paul Millsap, PF, Atlanta Hawks
Playing a Hawk against the Cavaliers is admittedly a bit of a risk, given how LeBron owns Atlanta in the playoffs. But Millsap's not Al Horford. He'll put a body on Tristan Thompson and fight for boards, and he can space the floor and move the rock on offense.
Bench: Robin Lopez, C, Chicago Bulls
The Cavs thrive on the offensive glass, ripping your heart out every time they turn a miss into an extra possession.
Lopez takes care of our need for rebounding and rim protection. Although we don't foresee playing him many minutes, his time on the court could turn the tide in this hypothetical seven-game series.