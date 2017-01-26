5 cataclysmic events that could derail a Cavaliers-Warriors Finals rematch

For all the hand-wringing in Cleveland these days, the Cavaliers are going to be just fine. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are hitting their stride and clearly look like the No. 1 team in the NBA.

Barring something extraordinary these two teams are on a collision course for a third straight meeting in the NBA Finals.

Of course, we expected Golden State to march to a title last season, and fate had different ideas. With more than three months left in the regular season, we took a look at five things that could derail a Cavaliers-Warriors Finals matchup — plus one earth-shattering event to top them all. Enjoy.