Chris Paul’s legacy shouldn’t require him to get a ring (but it does)

I have to admit serious bias here. I lived in New Orleans for years and was there during the Chris Paul heyday with the then-Hornets, and got to see him play on a near nightly basis when, after Hurricane Katrina, my roommate splurged for season tickets in their first season back in the city.

That 2007-08 season was one of the most remarkable seasons I’ve ever seen from a player. Paul was everything to that Hornets team. He was everything to the continued existence of basketball in New Orleans, which was absolutely in doubt for a little while there. That season, in which Paul averaged 21-11-4 with 3 steals a game, and concluded with the Hornets nearly beating the Spurs in the Western Conference playoffs, should be enough to cement Paul’s legacy. It’s hard to explain just how important Paul was to that team, how brilliant he was in making those around him better. That team had absolutely no business being in a playoff battle with the San Antonio Spurs. This is a team whose other best players were Tyson Chandler, David West and Peja Stojakovic. Rasual Butler and Morris Peterson played major minutes. Jannero Pargo was the scorer off the bench. Paul made them all better. He has the gift of understanding what his teammates need and making sure they get that – I’ll never forget when Paul flipped the switch and understood that Tyson Chandler preferred the ball at the rim more than in the block, so he figured out the place to run the pick-and-roll to ensure Chandler ended his roll at the rim for easy dunks. He made sure Stojakovic, Butler and Peterson got the ball where they needed it at the perimeter. None of them have ever played better.