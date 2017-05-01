Chris Paul’s legacy shouldn’t require him to get a ring (but it does)

The Los Angeles Clippers lost in Game 7 of their first-round matchup to the Utah Jazz on Sunday afternoon, a result that once again has the core four of Chris Paul, JJ Redick, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan out before the Conference Finals.
There are many questions about the future of this group. They’re seemingly stuck in NBA no-man’s-land, a team good enough to get to the playoffs every year but not quite good enough to make a run to the NBA Finals. Griffin and Jordan, both 28, have several years left in this league to find their right home if it isn’t in Los Angeles. Reddick will find a second (third?) act as a spot-up 3-point shooter for a contender, and will be fantastic at it. He’s got a ring in his future, I believe at least.
But what about Chris Paul?
Paul is smart. He knows how this legacy thing works. The NBA tends to remember the greats who get their rings. It’s not as kind to the ones who don’t, especially the ones who don’t even reach an NBA Finals. (Charles Barkley never got his ring, but he went head-to-head with an in-his-prime Michael Jordan, and it’s hard to fault him for falling short there.)
Paul knows he needs to find that ring. And if Los Angeles isn’t going to get it done, it might be time for him to look elsewhere. This team hasn’t proven to be able to put the pieces around him that he needs to win. And he needs to win.
It shouldn’t matter, of course. Chris Paul should be remembered as the greatest point guard of his generation. He is. Even at 31, he’s at the very top of the most talented to play the position in the league, even as the position changes on the fly. I’d argue he’s still the most talented point guard in the league because he’s one of the few people actually still playing the point guard position as it was originally intended. Steph Curry starts the offense, and is a fantastic passer of the ball, but he’s a shooter at heart. James Harden is a playmaker, pure and simple. Russell Westbrook is Terminator.
Paul on the other hand, he plays the point like you played it on the playground growing up. He pulls the strings. He runs the offense, directs traffic, gets the ball in the hands of his shooters where they want it. You don’t need to design a complicated offense when you have Chris Paul on your team. You don’t need to design anything at all really. Just give him the ball. He’ll make it happen.
I have to admit serious bias here. I lived in New Orleans for years and was there during the Chris Paul heyday with the then-Hornets, and got to see him play on a near nightly basis when, after Hurricane Katrina, my roommate splurged for season tickets in their first season back in the city.
That 2007-08 season was one of the most remarkable seasons I’ve ever seen from a player. Paul was everything to that Hornets team. He was everything to the continued existence of basketball in New Orleans, which was absolutely in doubt for a little while there. That season, in which Paul averaged 21-11-4 with 3 steals a game, and concluded with the Hornets nearly beating the Spurs in the Western Conference playoffs, should be enough to cement Paul’s legacy. It’s hard to explain just how important Paul was to that team, how brilliant he was in making those around him better. That team had absolutely no business being in a playoff battle with the San Antonio Spurs. This is a team whose other best players were Tyson Chandler, David West and Peja Stojakovic. Rasual Butler and Morris Peterson played major minutes. Jannero Pargo was the scorer off the bench. Paul made them all better. He has the gift of understanding what his teammates need and making sure they get that – I’ll never forget when Paul flipped the switch and understood that Tyson Chandler preferred the ball at the rim more than in the block, so he figured out the place to run the pick-and-roll to ensure Chandler ended his roll at the rim for easy dunks. He made sure Stojakovic, Butler and Peterson got the ball where they needed it at the perimeter. None of them have ever played better.
Paul’s season, and nearly taking that group to a playoff win over the juggernaut Spurs, that’d be enough for some players to hang a career on. Paul has kept up near that level of play for a decade, and I think can keep it up for years to come.
But will it be enough?
Will that be enough to secure his legacy as the greatest point guard of his generation?
My colleague Andrew Lynch is right: Chris Paul does deserve some blame for the Clippers always seeming to come up short. But for me, the fault lies mainly in his insistence, for years, to play the point guard position the way it was originally intended. Paul has seen the way the game has developed around him, and has stubbornly (some might argue nobly) refused to change the way he believed it should be played.
Point guards pass the ball. They make their teammates better. They balance things out, make sure teammates are getting open looks in their spots. Paul still doesn’t really rely on an offense – he is the offense. He will often delay getting in his own shots until he’s sure that his teammates have all gotten their looks, waiting until the ends of halves when defenses tighten up to go and get the points the team needs.
Could Paul have averaged, in his prime, 30 points a night? I honestly think he could have. I still think he might be able to. He’s that good. It’s just never been what he was about.
Paul is only 31. He has one year remaining on his deal with the Clippers, and if reports are to be believed, will sign a new contract with the team to remain in Los Angeles. My dreams of him going to a team with a more stable infrastructure and talent pool around him (the thought of Paul on the Spurs makes me almost dizzy) are farfetched. If he’s going to get that title, it’s going to be with the Clippers.
The pain of it all is that the team is so, so close. One or two more lucky bounces over the years, and he gets his ring. Or at least makes a Finals. But that closeness is at the real heart of the issue: the Clippers are just good enough that it never makes sense to blow the whole thing up. Paul, Griffin, Redick and Jordan exist in NBA purgatory, the not-quite-great team stuck in the loaded Western Conference, with never quite enough talent around them to get over the hump.
My big fear is that this continues like this. Paul stays with the Clippers. The front office never puts together the team he needs. He makes the playoffs every year, and every year flames out. Maybe at the very end he jumps to try and make a run with another team, and he falls short.
History tends to be cruel to those types. It’s unfair, but it is what it is. That’s my biggest fear of them all: Paul is remembered as a nice point guard who had some good seasons but wasn’t good enough when it counted. That is foolish, but history is painted in broad strokes. What I’ll remember is he was the singularly most gifted player I ever watched on a night-to-night basis, someone who played the game as beautifully as I’ve ever seen it played. A ring, or no ring, won’t change that.