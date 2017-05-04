Chris Broussard predicts the big offseason changes coming for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers blew yet another series lead and crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the first round, leaving many fans and analysts asking if it's time to give up on coach Doc Rivers and the Big 3 of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan is already locked into a long-term deal with Los Angeles, but both Griffin and Paul are entering free agency (along with starting guard J.J. Redick).

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd", Chris Broussard and guest host Doug Gottlieb projected what will unfold this summer in Los Angeles, and Broussard says he expects to see one of the NBA's biggest stars switch coasts to join the Clippers.