Chris Broussard predicts the big offseason changes coming for the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers blew yet another series lead and crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the first round, leaving many fans and analysts asking if it's time to give up on coach Doc Rivers and the Big 3 of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.
Jordan is already locked into a long-term deal with Los Angeles, but both Griffin and Paul are entering free agency (along with starting guard J.J. Redick).
On Thursday's episode of "The Herd", Chris Broussard and guest host Doug Gottlieb projected what will unfold this summer in Los Angeles, and Broussard says he expects to see one of the NBA's biggest stars switch coasts to join the Clippers.
The Big 3 will be back, but with one big addition
“What I think will happen - it’s not what I think should happen, necessarily - but what I think will happen is Doc Rivers and his front office and coaches will be back. I think they’ll bring back Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, and I think they’ll find a way to add Carmelo Anthony. J.J. Redick will be gone. That’s what I think is going to happen.”
Doug Gottlieb: Is it time to make a front office change?
Doug Gottlieb: “Would they add somebody in the front office? Look, Jerry West has to be hot that the Lakers don’t want to add him. He lives in LA. His contract’s up with the Warriors… why not just add a figurehead like Jerry West, who clearly knows what he’s doing?”
Chris Broussard: “I would have been on the phone with him yesterday if I were the Clippers. I would be looking at him to run my front office. I would want Doc just to coach. Now, I don’t know that Doc can handle that type of demotion, but I would love to get Jerry West in if I’m the Clippers. Like you said, you stick it to the Lakers a little bit. You’re already better than them.
"But I like getting Carmelo to play with the Big 3. I don’t think it wins you a championship, but I think it makes you better - and you’re entertaining and sexy, and remember, this is a business, too.”
Doug Gottlieb: If Chris Paul values a title over money, he has better options than LA
Doug Gottlieb: "What about Chris Paul, though? Everybody says they want to win a championship. He can stay and make $210 million over five years. The backend of that is going to be bad, I don’t care who signs him.
"Chris Paul at 35, 36, at point guard - that’s not going to be great when he’s making $40 million a year.
"Would he do the San Antonio thing? Either as a free agent or force a trade?
"San Antonio and Milwaukee are the two that make sense. He ain’t going to Milwaukee. Would he go to San Antonio?"
San Antonio would be the ideal place to play to a ring
“If he really wants to win, that’s the best place for him to go.
"Now, whether or not they would win a championship we don’t know. But I would love to see him there. It would be great for the league, and it would be his best move basketball-wise.
"... I believe if the Clippers offer him five years max, he probably takes it. If they don’t… like you said, that last year is going to be ugly, maybe the last two.
"If they only want to give him four [years], I think he would leave. And if San Antonio’s willing to give it to him, I think he could got here.”
Doug Gottlieb: “It would be like what St. Louis did with Albert Pujols. Offer him a deal that’s respectable, but good enough to make him leave. He went to the Angels and the Cardinals still went to the World Series.”