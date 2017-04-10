The Herd: Caron Butler recalls his first impression of a rookie LeBron James

Caron Butler: LeBron is a guy who never ceased to amaze me

Caron Butler: “He’s going to keep coming, and he loves the challenge. Playing in Washington over the years, facing him three years in a row in the playoffs -- he’s a guy who never ceased to amaze me. And I knew he was special at a young age from just playing him in the first round of the playoffs the first time. He was just different. He saw the game differently.

"Like, in chalk talk, we would say, ‘Make him a scorer.’ He could score the ball. ‘Make him a passer.’ That was his biggest strength, facilitating and finding guys.

"You look at that run that he had with Eric Snow and Larry Hughes and guys like that, they were great in their own right, but at the same time he made them better. I’ve never seen anything like it from a guy like that. It was just special.”