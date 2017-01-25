Sorry, LeBron

LeBron James may reign in Northeastern Ohio, but not in NBA jersey sales during the 2016-17 season. The NBA announced its best-selling jerseys of the first three months of the season, and the King is only No. 2 on the list. See who's leading the way and who's hot on his heels.

Top teams: 1) Warriors; 2) Cavaliers; 3) Lakers; 4) Bulls; 5) Knicks; 6) Spurs; 7) Thunder; 8) Celtics; 9) 76ers; 10) Raptors

Source: NBA.com shop

Derick E. Hingle

USA TODAY Sports