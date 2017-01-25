Sorry LeBron, you’re not the King: The best-selling NBA jerseys of 2016-17
Sorry, LeBron
LeBron James may reign in Northeastern Ohio, but not in NBA jersey sales during the 2016-17 season. The NBA announced its best-selling jerseys of the first three months of the season, and the King is only No. 2 on the list. See who's leading the way and who's hot on his heels.
Top teams: 1) Warriors; 2) Cavaliers; 3) Lakers; 4) Bulls; 5) Knicks; 6) Spurs; 7) Thunder; 8) Celtics; 9) 76ers; 10) Raptors
Source: NBA.com shopDerick E. Hingle USA TODAY Sports
Carmelo Anthony, Knicks
Get 'em while he's still wearing one.Mike Stobe Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Just imagine how many he'll sell when people can spell his name.Troy Taormina USA TODAY Sports
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
He may not be an All-Star yet, but he is in the jersey sales game.
James Harden, Rockets
C'mon, he's the leading MVP candidate. Can we get this guy in the top 10?
Klay Thompson, Warriors
Ranks 107th in jersey sales among players.
(Just kidding.)
Derrick Rose, Knicks
Another one you've got to get while he's still wearing it.
Jimmy Butler, Bulls
The great thing about half these jerseys is they could be throwbacks by the trading deadline.Caylor Arnold USA TODAY Sports
Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
See, fans DO know who Kawhi Leonard is.
Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks
Seems like a safe bet he'll be wearing this one next season.
Dwyane Wade, Bulls
After bad losses, sends hand-written apologies to everyone who buys his jersey.
(Kidding, again.)USA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell
Russell Westbrook, Thunder
The next-best-selling Thunder jersey is Kevin Durant's old one.
(May or may not be true.)Getty Images Getty Images
Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers
Sales spike to No. 1 during the fourth quarter of Cavs games.
(We assume.)Russell Isabella USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Durant, Warriors
Fans seem to be excited about this new Warriors player, even if Westbrook isn't.Getty Images
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Brought a championship back to Cleveland and still sells more jerseys than Kevin Durant. I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. But Bron sells a lot of jerseys.
BUT NOT more jerseys than ...Getty Images Getty Images
Stephen Curry, Warriors
C'mon, why has everything gotta be Cavs-Warriors?
On another note, are the people buying these jerseys aware that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals?AP