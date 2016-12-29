The 25 best MyTEAM Moments cards through ‘Moments 10’

Mo Moments No Problems

We're in full season, guys.

After a couple months of easing into card schemes and slowly rolling out the upper tiers, 2K has more or less slammed on the gas in their Gems of the Game collections.

All at once we're blessed with a Cristal downpour of amethysts and diamond cards, brought into market with bonkers packs like the Droppin' 50 and Playmakers collections.

For a minute there, Moments cards became mostly obsolete, or at least second-class citizens to monsters like Nets-era Vince Carter and friends. But in the last week and a half, Moments has stormed back with worldbeaters at almost every position on the floor.

The following is a ranking reassessing the hierachy and state of the Moments collection through 10 weeks of play.

It's time to go DeMarcus Cousins out in public.