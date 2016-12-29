The 25 best MyTEAM Moments cards through ‘Moments 10’
Mo Moments No Problems
We're in full season, guys.
After a couple months of easing into card schemes and slowly rolling out the upper tiers, 2K has more or less slammed on the gas in their Gems of the Game collections.
All at once we're blessed with a Cristal downpour of amethysts and diamond cards, brought into market with bonkers packs like the Droppin' 50 and Playmakers collections.
For a minute there, Moments cards became mostly obsolete, or at least second-class citizens to monsters like Nets-era Vince Carter and friends. But in the last week and a half, Moments has stormed back with worldbeaters at almost every position on the floor.
The following is a ranking reassessing the hierachy and state of the Moments collection through 10 weeks of play.
It's time to go DeMarcus Cousins out in public.
Emerald DeAndre Jordan
Sapphire Rudy Gobert
Sapphire Andrew Wiggins
Sapphire Hassan Whiteside
The Moment: 26 points, 22 rebounds vs. Indiana on 12/14.
A more polished and consistent version of Moments Gobert, with a nifty open mid-range shot should the defense sleep on Hassan's intermediate range.
Not the most versatile center in the game, but sapphire Whiteside at least has tools on the offensive end.
Key Attribute: Standing Dunk (90), Defensive Rebound (96), Help Defense IQ (95),
Emerald Joel Embiid
The Moment: 33 points, 10 rebounds vs. Brooklyn on 12/18.
Ah, Joel's first Moment—a perfectly fine emerald I am overrating in this list because I am that excited for future Embiid Moments cards with geeked out A- three-point shooting ratings and Dynamic Duo pairings with DeMarcus Cousins.
Key Attributes: Open Shot Three (81), Open Shot Mid (85), Block (91).
Sapphire Kawhi Leonard
The Moment: 35 points, five steals at Golden State on 10/25.
Kawhi minted his first Moments card by dropping 35 and going a perfect 15-for-15 from the line against the Warriors on the first night of the NBA season.
Weirdly, this also is Kawhi's only Moments card, and while it remains one of the best and cheapest two-way cards you can round your crew out with, it would be, uh, pretty great if we could get the Ruby clamp-down Kawhi we all have been waiting for.
Key Attributes: Lateral Quickness (85), Speed With Ball (80), Contact Dunk (35).
Sapphire Dwyane Wade
The Moment: 35 points, 5-for-7 from three vs. New York on 11/5.
Both slept-upon and adequately rated, Moments Wade is a reasonably solid shooting guard option that turns into an eyebrow-raising nightmare from mid-range once his his Dynamic Duo boost from ruby Moments LeBron James is activated.
There's an argument to be made that sapphire Wade and ruby 'Bron is vastly preferrable to amethyst Moments LeBron, given the costs.
Key Attributes (Duo Activated): Open Mid-Range (90), Contested Mid-Range (85), Draw Foul (90).
Emerald Eric Gordon
Ruby Stephen Curry
The Moment: 46 points, 13-from-18 from three vs. New Orleans on 11/7.
A card inspired Curry's historic 13-triple night against New Orleans.
The Attributes: Lateral Quickness (70), Contested Shot 3 (95), Offensive Consistency (95).
Sapphire Paul George
Sapphire Kevin Durant
Ruby Isaiah Thomas
Ruby Chris Paul
The Moment: 20 points, 20 assists vs. New Orleans on 12/10.
The best CP3 you can get until you put together the New Orleans Historic collection and snag the merciless diamond Chris Paul. Ruby Moments Paul isn't a world-beater, in my opinion, but he's rock-steady in almost every category.
Key Attributes: Passing IQ (96), Pick & Roll Defense (85).
Sapphire John Wall
Sapphire Zach LaVine
Ruby Kyrie Irving
The Moment: 25 points, 10 assists vs. Golden State on 12/25.
Christmas Kyrie!
Against Golden State in Cleveland on Christmas Day, Kyrie Irving did the thing he's increasing begun to do in 2016, which is morph into a ethereal god-blur and turn solid defenders into bumbling, helpless ash.
The result is a Kyrie card that on paper, is without any visible weaknesses. But in the limited time I've had with ruby Kyrie, I haven't been blown away as expected.
Difficult shots haven't fallen with the consistency I expected, and I don't know if this is because I'm using him wrong or possibly due to his low Intangibles rating (a #nice and also not nice 69).
Key Attributes: Moving Shot Mid (97), Open Shot 3 (88), Ball Control (98).
Sapphire Bradley Beal
The Moment: 41 points, 6-for-10 from three vs. the Clippers on 12/18.
I did not expect much from an 85 overall Bradley Beal card, and I was dumb and wrong for that. Sapphire Bradley Beal might be the most expectedly glitchy-good Sapphire in the game after Josh Smith. He hits every open three, most contested ones, and even splashed a moving one from the corner in transition as he was falling out of bounds.
I might have been lucky, I guess. But he's yet to disappoint.
Key Attributes: Open Shot 3 (90), Vertical (87), Driving Layup (87).
Amethyst Russell Westbrook
Ruby Damian Lillard
Ruby Anthony Davis
Ruby James Harden
Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ruby Karl-Anthony Towns
The Moment: 41 points, 15 rebounds vs. Houston on 12/17.
The God KAT.
Ruby Towns gives you exactly what you want: an athletic big man who can run the court with the ball, jump out of the gym and hit three-pointers like the mutant we expect elite big men in today's game to be.
There's not much weakness to this card, honestly. Just plug him in and let him run around the Roy Hibberts of the world.
Key Attributes: Post Fadeaway (89), Speed (80), Speed With Ball (69).
Amethyst LeBron James
- "This is the best thing. I will do anything for it. I want this data packet from this basketball game to speak at my funeral."
- Oh, no Dynamic Duo, eh? And that three isn’t THAT good. I am no longer gruntled.
- So he's, like, Ruby ‘Bron Plus? But you don't have to carry sapphire Wade up and down the court in a papoose? That's actually pretty convenient.
- I am happy once again.
Amethyst DeMarcus Cousins
Conclusions
Moments took a big upturn in the last month after being pushed to the brink of irrlevance by other specialty packs.
You can now find world-beater cards at pretty much every position in Moments 1-10, and I'm personally excited to see its growth as guys like Kawhi, LaVine and Giannis grow this year.
Ultimately, while a still a crapshoot at times, the League Pass pack is inching up on the Historical packs in terms of per-pack cost-benefit. More Moments means better odds for a Moments pull, ostensibly, and I've had much better luck with grabbing sapphire and better player cards from League Pass packs in recent weeks. Historical is still the best pack in terms of consistently getting at least your MT's return in value, but the odds of pulling collection-completing rubies have felt really low.
In any case, you don't have to pull too much these days to get big-time Moments cards. Thanks to big ticket packs like Droppin' 50, you can get top-tier cards like KAT's for the relative cheap.
Just remember: there probably will be another Moments card for any big-time player, so spring for the obvious keepers and cash out on the ones you can part with while they still have value.
