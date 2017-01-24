Bad Warriors, Cavaliers losses show that each team has (at least) 2 big issues

LeBron James didn't mince words after the loss: This team isn't good enough right now.

"We're not better than last year," he said. "From a personnel standpoint."

He went on: "We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as [expletive]."

He's right. Outside of the Big 3, not many on the Cavaliers organization have stepped up this year. This won't be as big an issue during playoffs when the team can go to a smaller rotation, but if an injury comes, they are in trouble right now. And their attempts at getting extra help haven't paid off.

