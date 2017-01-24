Bad Warriors, Cavaliers losses show that each team has (at least) 2 big issues
The Warriors and Cavaliers both suffered shocking losses on Monday night. Golden State fell to the hapless Heat thanks to a career night from Miami's Dion Waiters, and the Cavaliers couldn't muster up the energy to put away the Pelicans, who were playing without Anthony Davis. Both losses can mostly be chalked up to the fact that they were Monday night road games, but they did reveal some issues that these teams need to address.USA TODAY Sports
The Cavaliers lack depth
LeBron James didn't mince words after the loss: This team isn't good enough right now.
"We're not better than last year," he said. "From a personnel standpoint."
He went on: "We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as [expletive]."
He's right. Outside of the Big 3, not many on the Cavaliers organization have stepped up this year. This won't be as big an issue during playoffs when the team can go to a smaller rotation, but if an injury comes, they are in trouble right now. And their attempts at getting extra help haven't paid off.Bill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Korver hasn't been the answer
Two years ago Kyle Korver was one of the most dangerous scorers in the league with a Hawks team that was built perfectly for him. The Cavaliers were hoping that he would re-find that form with the open looks he'd get from James and Irving ... but it hasn't really worked out that way. Korver struggles on the defensive end and can't run off screens like he used to now that he's 35 years old.
The Cavaliers were hoping to get another scorer and someone they can turn to when the going gets tough. It's still early, but Korver hasn't been that guy. Now they have to hope J.R. Smith finds his mojo again to give them that other option they need.Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Warriors can be careless with the basketball
It's the old trade-off with the Warriors ... for a team to be as creative and free-flowing as they are, they're going to turn the ball over sometimes. When the Warriors get into trouble is when that sometimes turns into "all the time." Especially in transition, the Warriors can sometimes go for the extra glory pass, that profound moment of beauty, and turn what should be an easy bucket into a fast break going the other way.
These are small moments, but they matter, and in tight games when maybe the Warriors aren't at their sharpest, they can be the difference. Golden State turned the ball over 14 times on Monday night against the Heat. They can't lose the turnover battle to Miami. That won't cut it, and in the end, it cost them.Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
The Dubs still struggle against scoring guards
If there's one type of player the Warriors have struggled to defend over the last few seasons, and there aren't many, it's guards who can create their own shot off the dribble. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both good defenders, but not great ones, and the Warriors' excellent switching and team defense isn't much use if it's one guy just beating someone off the dribble and pulling the trigger.
Dion Waiters was the latest to exploit that (very small) weakness, as he went off for 33 points, including the game-winning shot over Thompson with a half-second remaining. It's a small thing, but if the Warriors are headed for the Finals again, Kyrie Irving will most likely be waiting ... and he's a lot better than Waiters.Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports