7 ridiculous facts about the Lakers’ franchise-record 49-point loss to the Mavericks
This one was embarrassing
Luke Walton's Lakers had no answers for the Mavericks on Sunday, in a game they lost to one of the worst teams in the league 122-73, by a preposterous 49 points.
Here are seven facts that show just how ridiculous L.A.'s performance was.
The Lakers scored just 73 points as a team on the 11-year anniversary of Kobe's 81
You can't make this stuff up. Sunday happened to be the 11-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points against the Raptors, and L.A. as a team fell eight points short.Getty Images Christian Petersen
Justin Anderson was the game's leading scorer
Justin Anderson is in his second NBA season, and averages just 6.5 points per game. But he lit up the Lakers for 19 points to become the game's leading scorer in less than 16 minutes of playing time off the bench.
Brandon Ingram started at point guard and was a minus-45
Brandon Ingram started at point guard for the injured D'Angelo Russell, and it isn't an exaggeration to say he was a complete disaster. He finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting, with three turnovers and just one assist in 36 minutes of action. He was also a game-worst minus-45 in the box score.Jonathan Bachman
Harrison Barnes, Dallas' leading scorer on the season, had only 6 points
Harrison Barnes has been the leading scorer for the Mavericks all season long with his 20.5 points-per-game average, but finished this one 3-of-12 shooting for six points -- and Dallas still won by 49.
Nicolas Brussino scored a career-high
Nicolas Brussino is a 23-year-old rookie from Argentina who came into this one averaging 1.4 points per game. But since he got to play the entire fourth quarter in garbage time, he recorded a career-high eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.
A few more embarrassing numbers
The Mavericks' biggest lead of the game was 53 points. 53! That should never happen at the NBA level.
In the second quarter alone, the Lakers had more turnovers (5) than made field goals (4).
By halftime, the Mavericks had more than doubled L.A.'s point total, taking a 67-33 lead into the break.
This was the worst loss in Lakers franchise history
The Lakers waited less than a year to break a franchise record for the worst loss in the team's history. L.A. lost by 48 points in Utah on March 28, 2016 -- with Byron Scott as head coach.WP