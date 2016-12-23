7 reasons we can’t wait for Warriors-Cavaliers on Christmas
A Finals rematch highlights the NBA's five-game holiday slate
The NBA has five games on the schedule for Christmas Day, but none is more intriguing than the Finals rematch between the Warriors and Cavaliers.
Here are seven interesting notes in advance of the highly-anticipated matchup, which airs Sunday on ABC at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Five of the game's most prolific scorers will be on the floor at the same time
Of the 14 active players with multiple games of 50 or more points, five will be on the floor at the same time: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Two of the league's three active players with 60-point games are featured
LeBron James scored 61 points against the Hornets as a member of the Heat in 2014, while Klay Thompson dropped 60 against the Pacers (in only 29 minutes) on Dec. 5.
The third active player to have scored at least 60, you ask? Carmelo Anthony, who scored 62 against the same Hornets team LeBron torched in the 2014 season.Kyle Terada USA TODAY Sports
Winners of seven of the past eight MVP awards are playing in this one
LeBron James (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), Kevin Durant (2014) and Stephen Curry (2015, 2016) have combined to win seven of the past eight MVP awards.
The person who won the eighth (in 2011) is also playing on Christmas Day: Derrick Rose and the Knicks host the Celtics at noon ET.NBAE NBAE/Getty Images
Both head coaches have an extremely rare accomplishment
Steve Kerr and Tyronn Lue both won NBA titles during their first seasons as head coach, which is something that hadn't been done in more than 30 years before Kerr guided the Warriors to a championship in 2015.
Lue's might have been even more remarkable, however, considering he took over for David Blatt after the Cavaliers fired their coach midway through the season.
Before these two, Pat Riley was the last head coach to win a championship in his first season, doing so with the Lakers in 1982.
The 2016 Finals were as closely contested as possible
The Cavaliers and Warriors each scored a total of 610 points in Games 1-6 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Cleveland's four-point victory in Game 7 made the final tally 703-699.
Draymond Green's Game 7 performance was one of the greatest ever
There are plenty of Warriors fans who blame Draymond Green for Golden State's historic Finals collapse, considering he got himself suspended for Game 5, which allowed Cleveland to begin its comeback in the series.
But he did everything he could to make up for it the rest of the series.
Green turned in one of the greatest performances ever in a Finals Game 7, finishing with 32 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. The only other player to post at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in Game 7 of the Finals was James Worthy, who had 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers against the Pistons in 1988.
LeBron's Finals performance was even more legendary than you remember
LeBron James became the first player in any playoff series to lead all players in points (29.7), rebounds (11.3), assists (8.9), steals (2.57) and blocks (2.29) — an incredible statistical achievement, especially considering the amount of talent on the two rosters.