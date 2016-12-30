7 NBA head coaches who should already be on the hot seat

Alvin Gentry, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are finally starting to get healthy, and have currently won three straight. That puts them at just 13-21 on the season, however, afer finishing last year 30-52 and 11 games out of the playoffs.

The troubles in New Orleans are certainly not all Gentry's fault, considering he entered this season with a roster that was objectively worse than the injury-ravaged one he managed last year. The only way the Pelicans make a change is if Anthony Davis begins to lose interest under Gentry's watch, which doesn't seem to be happening just yet.

One positive to note: The mess at the bottom of the West means that despite the Pelicans' early struggles, they're just two games back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.