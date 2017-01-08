The 7 ex-NBA coaches who most deserve another shot
George Karl was in the news for all the wrong reasons the past couple weeks, as the former NBA coach took shots at seemingly everyone he ever worked with in his upcoming book.
And after the juiciest tidbits leaked, Karl looked upon the scorched earth at his feet and decided, "Yes, now is the time to voice the fact that I would like another coaching job, please."
We have some bad news for Karl: After all this, he's probably not going to get that chance. NBA coaching gigs are a precious commodity, and franchises are looking to first-timers from the assistant and college ranks with increasing regularity. That's probably the right decision; fresh perspectives often lead to success (with some glaring failures among those coaching rookies, to be sure).
For teams who prefer experience, however, here are seven ex-coaches not named "George Karl" who most deserve another look.Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN broadcaster
Career NBA coaching record: 430-318 (regular season); 44-44 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: Houston Rockets (2003-07)
Van Gundy's return to coaching is really a matter of him picking the job he wants. He's been linked to multiple vacancies over the past few seasons, and he was one of the finalists for the New Orleans job that went to Alvin Gentry.
On the other hand, JVG seems to enjoy what he does. The 54-year-old won't lower his standards for any old coaching gig. If the right one doesn't come up, so be it.
Odds of a coaching return: 75 percentGetty Images Kirby Lee
Mark Jackson, ESPN broadcaster
Career NBA coaching record: 121-109 (regular season); 9-10 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: Golden State Warriors (2011-14)
Jackson undeniably had issues in Golden State, including some locker room problems and a rift on the coaching staff. He also got results for the Warriors, building the foundation for the championship run that was to come.
As long as the 51-year-old Jackson learned from his mistakes (something that's true for every former coach), he'd be a fine choice for a young team on the rise.
Odds of a coaching return: 50 percentKyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
David Blatt, head coach, Darüşşafaka (Turkish Super League)
Career NBA coaching record: 83-40 (regular season); 14-6 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-16)
Blatt clashed with the media, with his superstar player and with the nuances of the NBA in his first gig. There's no way around his struggles.
Yet he's kind of the best of both worlds: a "retread" with NBA Finals experience who's practically a first-time head coach. Remember, he didn't sign up to coach LeBron James (and he's not bitter that he got the opportunity to do so). A job with zero expectations and young talent to mold would be perfect for the 57-year-old Blatt, who has the highest winning percentage of any coach who was ever fired.
Odds of a coaching return: 40 percentGetty Images Jason Miller
Monty Williams, VP of basketball operations, San Antonio Spurs
Career NBA coaching record: 173-221 (regular season); 2-8 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: New Orleans Pelicans (2010-15)
Williams persevered through personal tragedy, and every player is going to want to play for a man of such strength and grace. That he was an assistant on Team USA shows how skilled he is on the bench — and the fact that he still wants to coach.
Once he's ready to return, the 45-year-old Williams will have a head coaching job waiting for him. The only question is whether he'll prefer the front-office side of things in San Antonio.
Odds of a coaching return: 60 percent
Mike Woodson, assistant coach, Los Angeles Clippers
Career NBA coaching record: 315-365 (regular season); 18-28 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: New York Knicks (2011-14)
The lasting memory of Woodson as a head coach is the Knicks quitting on him in 2014, which isn't great. Yet the longtime Hawks coach twice led NBA teams to 50-plus wins, and he's a solid defensive assistant for the Clippers.
Unfortunately, the 58-year-old's chances as a head coach moving forward might be liked to Los Angeles' ability to reach a conference finals, and that's no guarantee.
Odds of a coaching return: 40 percentAP Jason DeCrow
Lawrence Frank, EVP of basketball operations, Los Angeles Clippers
Career NBA coaching record: 279-335 (regular season); 18-20 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: Detroit Pistons (2011-13)
Ever since Frank clashed with Jason Kidd as an assistant in Brooklyn, his light as a coaching candidate has diminished with each passing year. These days, he's in the Clippers' front office, and it seems likely that's where he'll stay.
Like Woodson, he's a good defensive coach who might earn one more shot at leading his own team. It seems like he's been around forever, but he's still only 46. More than anything, he deserves a chance to put what happened in Brooklyn behind him.
Odds of a coaching return: 33 percentFernando Medina Fernando Medina
John Calipari, head coach, University of Kentucky
Career NBA coaching record: 72-112 (regular season); 0-3 (playoffs)
Last NBA head coaching job: New Jersey Nets (1996-99)
Would Calipari be a good NBA coach? Honestly, I have no idea. I do know he's accustomed to working with NBA talent, and with the right assistants, he would be excellent at navigating all of the egos and personalities throughout a professional franchise.
At some point, a team is going to back up the Brinks truck to try to lure Calipari, 57, to the NBA, but he has a good thing going at Kentucky. Odds are, that's where he'll stay.
Odds of a coaching return: 25 percentGetty Images Streeter Lecka