Kyle Korver still finding his way with Cavs

Korver has brought his 3-point touch from Atlanta, hitting 43 percent of his shots from deep since joining the Cavs, but it might not be a coincidence that the Cavs’ defense has struggled since his acquisition. Korver is a catch-and-shoot sniper but doesn’t bring a ton on the other side of the ball. Many assumed Korver would be a fine replacement for the injured J.R. Smith, but as much as Smith can check out from time to time on the court, he’s a more capable defender and can create his own shot – two aspects Korver is lacking.

